Techball is developing in Zambia, observes Richards

FITEQ has commended Teqball Federation of Zambia for its effort in ensuring the sport continues to grow in the country.

Speaking during the first ever virtual annual general meeting held on Saturday, International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) representative Reika Richards said the world mother body was impressed with the national federations’ tireless efforts in ensuring that the sport was spread to all parts of the country.

Richards said most activities that the federation had put in place were turning to be a success despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“As the mother body, we have taken note of all your concerns and the challenges you are facing in trying to reach out, especially to those clubs in rural areas. With that, we will continue working together to improve the networking system with all your clubs,” she said.

Richards added that the international body was now looking forward to seeing Zambian clubs participating at the international stage.

“We are looking forward to start seeing that Teqball Zambia and its clubs start participating in international competitions and gain the experience needed for international events,” said Richards.

During the same meeting, Techball Federation of Zambia president Dickson Jere said a number of activities had been threatened due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being recorded in the country.

Jere said among the activities that has been affected was the launch of the national teqball league which was set for this month end but has been moved to a later date.

He added that the federation was working under pressure to ensure that the national league was launched following the overwhelming number of registered clubs.

So far more than eleven clubs have registered with the federation; among them is Alfred Foloko Foundation, Olympia Africa, Olympic Youth Development Centre, Nkwazi, Prisons, Sables, Green Eagles, Sombwa, Lusaka Tigers and Response Network.

“We are happy that the launch of the sport was a success. And for this reason, we are now under pressure to ensure that the sport is spread to other parts of the country,” said Jere.

“The launch has delayed due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases being recorded in the country. We are hoping that by next year, once the situation normalises, we are going to have a national launch because we want the league to swing into action as soon as possible. Our focus is to develop Teqball in Zambia. We are happy that the sport has now been admitted to the National Olympic Committee of Zambia and with that, we will continue participating in all activities by NOCZ.”

Meanwhile, TFZ chairman Alfred Foloko appealed to FITEQ to ensure that they provide a network that will be easier for the federation to reach out to clubs and players in rural areas.

During the meeting, the annual financial report was presented to TFZ affiliates.

At the same meeting, affiliates proposed that a K500.00 and K200.00 annual subscription fee be introduced for clubs and individuals respectively for recognisance.