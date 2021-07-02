Amnesty International report on Zambia spot on, says Chipenzi

MCDONALD Chipenzi says the Amnesty International report on Zambia is spot on.

In a statement availed to The Mast, Chipenzi, the GEARS Initiative Zambia executive director, said the damning report could not lose its efficacy by simply being dismissed by information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga.

In its latest report, Amnesty International has revealed serious abuses of human rights by the Zambian government, including a clampdown on media freedom and freedom of assembly.

Reacting to the revelations, Chipenzi said the report did not miss any reality pertaining to the status quo ahead of the August general election.

“We want to totally agree with the findings of the Amnesty International’s human rights violation report on Zambia,” he said. “Extra-judicial killings, intimidation, harassment and violence against the perceived anti-government voices and media using ruling party functionaries and State institutions characterised the environment ahead of the August general election.”

He added that the killings of Lawrence Banda, Obed Kasongo, Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimuzhila, Joseph Kaunda, Nsama Nsama, among others, were vividly there for all to see.

Chipenzi highlighted the denial of opposition political parties to hold assemblies and campaigns, on the pretext of national security and public health.

He further talked about gagging of the media by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to carry out its work of informing and educating the masses ahead of the elections in districts.

“[That] It had suspended campaigns due to violence is a well-documented fact, yet even in war zones, media has not been banned as was the case in Zambia,” he said.

“This act alone by the ECZ was a violation of media rights and that of Article 20 of the Constitution of Zambia, that gives press freedom and further the ban on campaign rallies and roadshows due to COVID-19 while allowing funeral roadshows and public meetings for the ruling party is another example of violation of electoral rights.”

He said the challenge, however, was that the PF regime was allergic to the truth, human rights and freedoms and that would, at any given time, try to wrap and hide the truth on the violations and breaches.

“But the truth is cheeky and cannot be hidden or suppressed by fake denials and justifications. It always protrudes and makes itself known to all,” said Chipenzi.