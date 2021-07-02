Amnesty report on Zambia is accurate – PeP

THE Patriots for Economic Progress says the Amnesty International Report on Zambia accurately captures the level of repression, intimidation and violence against political opponents, civil society and the general public by the ruling Patriotic Front and its government.

In a statement yesterday, PeP leader Sean Tembo said it is an undeniable fact that there are more Zambians that have been arrested for alleged defamation of the President in the past six years of President Edgar Lungu’s tenure than those arrested under all the other five former presidents combined.

He said this fact speaks volumes about President Lungu’s intolerance of criticism by those who hold a different viewpoint, as well as his appetite to use state institutions such as the police to fight personal political battles.

“It is also an undeniable fact that under President Edgar Lungu’s tenure, the ruling Patriotic Front Party has been militarised with its cadres ready to brutalise political opponents in the same manner and fashion as the so-called “brown shirts” during Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany,” Tembo said. “Indeed, 10 years ago in 2011, we used to see the general public wearing all sorts of party regalia ranging from the blue and white of the then ruling MMD to the green and black of the PF and the red and yellow of the UPND, all walking freely around town. Today however, any member of the public who wears any regalia other than that of the ruling PF is quickly assaulted and beaten to a pulp in full view of the police.”

He said there was no doubt that President Lungu was now “a self-styled tyrant and tin-pot dictator who does not think twice about using political violence to intimidate citizens or using state institutions such as the police to squeeze his political opponents into subjugation”.

“Indeed, we wish to applaud Amnesty International for accurately and elaborately documenting the tyranny in which Zambia has fallen into under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, and bringing it to the attention of the entire world,” he said.

Tembo called on President Lungu to reflect on his leadership style in view of the unequivocal verdict placed on him by Amnesty International.

He said it is not too late for President Lungu to change his ways and embrace democracy, tolerance, accountability, fairness and equity in the administration of the nation’s affairs.

“It is never too late to do the right thing,” said Tembo.