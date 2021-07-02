‘CHIPOLOPOLO SET FOR COSAFA’

SENIOR COSAFA Cup defending champions Zambia have continued with their preparations ahead of this month’s showpiece in South Africa.

South Africa based defender Roderick Kabwe of Black Leopards says the team will use COSAFA to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers set for September this year.

Speaking after the team held a training match at Woodlands stadium in Lusaka against the Eden University National Division One side, City of Lusaka, Kabwe said the team had a bigger assignment to undertake.

Zambia will begin her title defence at the 20th edition of the COSAFA Cup in Port Elizabeth on July 7 against Comoros, with a clash against Madagascar three days later.

The final group B match will be against Malawi on July 13.

“So far so good, the preparations are going on well; I am sure we are getting there. We just started yesterday (Tuesday) and we just had a friendly to gauge up and test our fitness levels,” he said. “It’s obvious we have a bigger assignment coming up in September, we will use COSAFA as part of the preparations. We are not just going there with the mind set saying it’s a preparation for the World Cup qualifiers, we also want to retain the cup. As you know, we are the defending champions; it’s important for us to retain the championship.”

He added that there was stiff competition in camp ahead of the tournament.

“Football is a tricky thing to play, we are going in with the mentality of winning. Of course, every game that we will play it won’t be easy, but we will prepare for each game as it comes,’’ said Kabwe. ‘’Looking at the competition it’s stiff; everyone wants to play. So, it’s not easy; everyone is pulling up their socks and trying to earn a position in the team, so it’s very competitive.”

His counterpart Augustine Mulenga who has had a good season with Amazulu in South Africa as his side managed to qualify for CAF champions league, said the team looked set to defend the cup.

“So far so good, everyone is looking okay and ready for the tournament and looking forward to the first game. When you are a champion, you always look forward to defending the trophy, which is good. And if everyone will go with the mindset of defending the trophy it’s well and good; I am sure we are going to do well.” Mulenga added. “The coach chose players that he thinks are right for this tournament. And I am sure everyone did well during their league games and deserve to be called in the national team. I hope everyone will be available to impress because this is the opportunity.”

Mulenga hopes to revive his last season’s form at the COSAFA tournament.

“I think last season I had a good season; credit should go to the coach and team management for believing in me; giving me an opportunity to express myself and make everyone happy in Durban,’’ said Mulenga. ‘’It was the first time for our team to qualify for continental football, which is good and we made history. And for me, I’m looking forward to continue from where I ended and maybe I can find myself somewhere because you never know what life has.”