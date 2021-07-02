IGNORE SHAMELESS KAMBWILI…please reject lies from these shameless guys – Fr Chileshe

A CATHOLIC priest has called out PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili for his tribal tirade during campaigns and lies about the high cost of living in Zambia compared to other countries.

Kambwili not so long ago directed several similar unverifiable attacks on President Edgar Lungu when he was leader of the NDC before

he sheepishly returned to the ruling party, a move many commentators viewed as ‘self-preservation.’

And during a recent PF campaign meeting in Chililabombwe, Kambwili alleged that all Tonga speaking people in the country belong to the opposition UPND.

Zambians, including several PF members in the lower brackets of the party have been unanimous in condemning Kambwili, saying he is sowing seeds of tribal hatred in the country.

Adding his voice to the debate, Fr Davies Chanda Chileshe, a Conventual Franciscan of

Kapesha Parish in Mansa Diocese, urged the people of Zambia to “reject these shameless guys whose sole interest is to keep power.”

“After making a distasteful tribal ranting, Chishimba Kambwili goes ahead to claim that the high prices of goods we are experiencing here in Zambia is a problem which is everywhere including South Africa. My countrymen, please reject such lies from these shameless guys whose sole interest is to keep power,” Fr Chileshe wrote on his Facebook page.

He said it was unjustifiable for Kambwili to be comparing the cost of living in Zambia to South Africa when that country’s civil servants get much more money compared to “our own”.

“Chishimba Kambwili compares prices of goods in South African and Zambian supermarkets. His research shows that prices of goods are actually slightly higher in South African supermarkets than here in Zambia. Whatever the case it is, the comparison is off target,” Fr Chileshe added.

“The economic life in South Africa is totally different from ours here in Zambia. Dear friends, consider the following important points: in South Africa the average salary for a civil servant is at R21,455 which is equivalent to 33,891 ZMW; in Zambia the average salary for a civil servant is at 5,500 ZMW,” he explained. “The inflation rate in South Africa is at 3.2 per cent while in Zambia it’s at 16.5 per cent. Even if your brain is not in motion, can you compare 33,000 ZMW to 5,000 ZMW? Given the same prices of goods in South Africa and Zambia, who is likely to survive between a civil servant in Zambia or South Africa?”

He said the purchasing power of the local currency had drastically reduced since it started losing value, adding that the campaign message from any politician should be based on how they are going to turn around Zambia’s falling economy.

“Seven years ago, 5,000 ZMW was enough money for someone to survive, but the story is different since the kwacha started losing its value. The task we have as Zambians as at now is to find reasons and solutions to why our kwacha has been losing value against other currencies,” Fr Chileshe noted. “The campaign message from every politician this year should focus on how they are going to restore our ailing economy. Mr Chishimba Kambwili should know that tribal rantings will never solve the problems of this country other than dividing it.”

Fr Chileshe, the immediate-past parish priest of St Theresa Mission at Ibenga on the Copperbelt, said if Kambwili felt indebted to PF, he should not stoop so low.

He said Zambians should know that a name or a tribe of a politician would never fill their stomachs.

“What we need in this election is any candidate with proper economic restoration plan. Every candidate has an opportunity to sell his or her economic agenda,” said Fr Chileshe.

On Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia banned Kambwili for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

“The Commission has noted with serious concern the breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct by Mr Kambwili, particularly, the use of hate speech and holding of campaign rallies despite the guidance provided. The use of language which incites hatred or violence in any form against any person shall not be tolerated by the Commission as it contravenes the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct,” said chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano. “Additionally, going against Commission decision to suspend rallies and roadshows does not only undermine the work of the stakeholders, it also puts the country at risk in as far as the spread of COVID-19 is concerned. Arising from this, the Commission would like to announce that Mr Kambwili has been suspended indefinitely, subject to review, from participating in any campaign activities in line with paragraph 11(i)(d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct…The Commission continues to encourage all political players to be tolerant and promote coexistence.”