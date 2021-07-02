Kaunda’s legacy on Zambian languages

[By Humphrey M Kapau]

Kenneth David Kaunda, also famously known as KK or Super Ken, was born on Monday, 28th April, 1924 at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali in modern day Zambia. He died on Thursday, 17th June, 2021 around 14:30hrs at Maina Soko Medical Centre, a military facility in Lusaka, Zambia.

For the period he was president of independent Zambia (1964–1991), KK had an impact on the outlook of Zambian languages. Today, I take some time off the column’s normal language topics to look at KK’s legacy on Zambian languages.

KK’s language policy (1964 – 1991)

A language policy is “an official government policy which regulates the form, teaching or use of one or more languages within the area controlled by that government. Language policy can also be explained as a set of interventions pronounced and implemented by states which are supported or enforced by law” (Trask,1997; Mwanza and Banda,2017:110).

When Kaunda ascended to power in 1964, he had to inherit and work on the legacy of three unofficial language policies: that of missionaries (1800s); the British South Africa (BSA) Company (1890–1924) and British colonial Zambia (1924–1964) (see Mwanakatwe,1968; Ohannessian, 1978a).

Prior to BSA Company rule, the missionaries put priority on the learning of Zambian languages for purposes of spreading the Gospel (Kelly,1998). As Mwanakatwe (1968), cited in Mwanza and Banda (2017:112) observes, “the missionary curriculum, if we can call it that, had very little in terms of content because education was designed for few Africans to read and understand the scriptures themselves so that they could become passionate Christians able to convert other Africans.” However, the period of the BSA Company rule in Zambia saw a focus on English language and any other language of the settlers while Zambian languages were peripherised.

Later, from 1924 to 1964, Zambian languages were again given priority by missionaries and colonial government following the 1924 Phelps-Stokes Commission recommendations. In this new language policy, local languages were given priority for easy administration, with focus on the four ‘dominant’ regional languages, namely, Nyanja; Bemba, Lozi; and Tonga (see Rotberg,1965; Mwanakatwe,1968; Chishiba and Manchishi,2014).

After independence, Kaunda seemed to have played along with the idea of dominant regional languages by officially making Kaonde; Lunda; and Luvale part of the seven ‘dominant’ regional languages represented at ZNBC. This stance is why some commentators on language call Zambia’s seven regional languages as ‘KK’s languages’.

Kaunda’s legacy on Zambian languages seemed politically motivated in his attempt to unite the ethnic groups of the country and reinforce the “One Zambia, One Nation” motto. He deserves commendation for such a brave and visionary attempt. However, it is equally fair to state that although the policy of focusing on the seven regional languages has played a crucial role in uniting Zambia, speaking as a linguist, it has marginalised the many other Zambian languages whose speakers feel their languages are less represented in public spaces like ZNBC, schools and educational bodies like CDC and ECZ. This is Zambia’s linguistic time bomb. For example, why should a dominant regional language like Bemba be taught in a locality where the common language is Namwanga; or Nyanja in Soli land (Lusaka)? As Mwanza and Banda (2017) point out, “it is argued that the zoning of languages was arbitrary in the sense that it did not reflect the multilingual contexts in different geographical locations.” As a result, the marginalised languages have lagged in literature while ‘dominant’ languages being taught in schools have fairly benefitted in terms of developed literature like dictionaries and novels (Kashoki,1978). For this, post-KK era, Zambia has seen continued review of language policies in which the importance of local mother tongue is being emphasised (Simwinga,2006; Matafwali,2010; Mwambazi,2011; and Mulenga,2012).

KKF, NECZAM, NEDCOZ and ZEPH

It is impossible to talk about Super Ken’s legacy on Zambian languages without touching on Zambia Educational Publishing House (ZEPH) and its impact on Zambian literature in local languages. What we call ‘ZEPH’ today was first registered as Kenneth Kaunda Foundation Limited Company (KKF) in 1966. Kaunda was a board member. Later, in April 1967, KKF formed two subsidiary companies, notably, National Educational Distribution Company of Zambia (NEDCOZ) and National Educational Company of Zambia (NECZAM).

To further prolong its legacy and rationalise operations, the KKF was made into a statutory corporation in 1971 by an act of parliament. Fourteen years later, on 31st December 1985, KFF’s daughter companies – NECZAM and NEDCOZ – were merged under KKF in order to increase efficiency. After Kaunda left power in 1991, KFF was changed to ZEPH as a statutory body under the Ministry of Education under Cap 30 of 1992 which is now Cap 145 of the laws of Zambia.

Today, KK’s legacy in the production of Zambian local language books is still upheld by ZEPH through two of its objectives, notably, “to encourage an increasing use of local human and material resources in the production and building of works, materials and skills required for the advancement of education in Zambia” and “to discover, encourage and promote Zambian authors in writing of textbooks, motivational books, novels, biographies and books of general interest” (ZEPH CP,2021:1-2).

Drawing from Kaunda’s warm support for Zambian languages, today ZEPH produces a number of novels and story books written in local languages. For example, some notable Bemba books published include Stephen Mpashi’s ‘Pano Calo’ and ‘Ukupoka Icinsenda Ku Nkoko’; Kambole’s ‘Nkobekela tecupo’; Musonda’s ‘Ukufisama mukanwa kambushi’; Kombe’s ‘Noushalimo Akabamo’; and Kapwepwe’s ‘Shalapo Canicandala’.

A number of Lozi novels have also been produced, such as Mubiana’s ‘Kayama Simangulungwa’; Silumesi’s ‘Butali Bwa Balauli’; Mulikita’s ‘Simbilingani wa Libongani’; Mwendende’s ‘Meamui ni Zahae’; Lubasi’s ‘Kamuyongole’ and Mukuni’s ‘Situpu sa Lipyeha’. Tonga language has not been left out either. A number of Tonga novels are now available and include Mwiinga’s ‘Manu a Sulwe’; Chiitauka’s ‘Tulengwa Twabasikale’; Mwinga’s ‘Nyoko Ngumwi’; and Ng’andu’s ‘Munyono Taupi Kukala Kabotu’ among others.

For my Kaonde readers, I am sure you are familiar with Kaonde novels like ‘Kyapusana’ by Mutambakyalo; ‘Mwanaamulume Kitonzhi’ and Mulomba’s ‘Bitobala byo Bifwaana’. Some notable Nyanja novels and short stories I have come across, thanks to the pioneering works of Dr Kaunda, include: ‘Cuma Cosabeka’; ‘Poceza M’madzulo’; ‘Mbala Imdozi Yacifundo’; and ‘Ungamubale Wotere’.

Dr Kaunda’s passion for Zambian languages which he initiated years has also given birth to a number of Luvale novels and edutainment books like Mukwato’s ‘Kwatoku Namukwenu’; Kaheshi’s ‘Hano hamavu’; Kayombo’s ‘Usoko’’; and Katowola’s ‘Ndangwishi Javaluvale’. Talking about Lunda books, you cannot miss Matoka’s ‘Sayitamba’; Chilayi’s ‘Chihandilu Cha Kabushi’ and ‘Noliya Kankola Kamatewu’ by Kakola.

However, it is worth noting that despite KK’s passion to make Zambians good readers through novels and stories written in local languages, the reading culture in Zambia is still poor. Most Zambians still prefer rumours to reading books. Find time to visit ZEPH to appreciate Zambia’s linguistic diversity.

KK, the media and Zambian languages

During his reign, KK greatly defined the role of the press as a tool for national development and the extent to which it could foster Zambian languages. To begin with, notable under his leadership was the transformation of Zambia Broadcasting Services (ZBS) to Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC). This move ensured that ZBS was no longer a government department under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but a statutory body under the new name ‘ZNBC’. This expanded ZNBC’s mandate and operation mandate, thereby widening ZNBC’s coverage of Zambian cultural diversity expressive through Zambian languages.

Like ZNBC board chairperson Mrs Juliana Mwila perfectly notes, “Dr. Kaunda’s administration promoted local music talent and flourished the music industry by directing ZNBC to prioritise the broadcast of local music against foreign music. He will be remembered for his spirited fight to promote patriotism among Zambians and ensured that broadcasting platforms in Zambia represented both national unity and national diversity.”

Kaunda’s legacy on Zambian languages also remains engraved in his song ‘Tiyende Pamodzi’ (composed and performed in one of the local languages); his discourse of unity in state-owned newspapers; making local languages examinable in schools; and the translation of the national anthem into local languages. Above all, KK’s legacy on Zambian languages is reiterated in his views of a Zambia that is beyond language and tribe. These views are expressed in publications related to him such as ‘Zambia Shall Be Free’ (1962); ‘Humanism in Africa: Letters to Colin M. Morris’ (1966); ‘Humanism in Zambia and a Guide to Its Implementation’ (1967); ‘Letter to My Children’ (1973); ‘Kaunda on Violence’ (1980); ‘The Riddle of Violence’ (1981); and ‘The Political Philosophy of President Kenneth D. Kaunda’ (1986). What are your positive and negative thoughts on KK’s legacy on Zambian languages?

Special thanks to ZNBC’s Annie Mukabe, Harriet Mwiinga and Mutukwa Mubita Moya; and Mr Emmanuel Sakawa from ZEPH, for help rendered towards this article.

The author is a systemic functional linguist and Special Research Fellow (PhD) at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa. His other research fields include neurolinguistics, forensic linguistics, psycholinguistics, semiotics, corpus linguistics, cognitive linguistics, African languages and literature. He has also taught language at UNZA. Contact: hmksettings@rocketmail.com; WhatsApp: +260 956 315380.