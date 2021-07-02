May God ‘divinely exclude’ divisive leaders from Zambia’s next chapter, prays Samboh

MMD vice-president and Nevers Mumba’s running mate Reuben Samboh says toxic politics have weakened Zambia’s fight against COVID-19.

He prays that God who raises leaders for a country will divinely exclude divisive people from our next chapter.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr, “We must learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools”, Rev Samboh said one of the things that Zambia must decide against in the coming elections was retrogressive politics of division.

He said it was ironic that the country had gone through a five-year-cycle of government in which

political party leaders had not had a roundtable meeting.

“No one-on-one meetings, no time of facing challenges together as citizens if not brothers. No moment of thinking together as a people who are faced with a common enemy or common challenges. No empathy or sympathy for others just because they are in opposition or indeed in government. The Lord Jesus Christ said it this way: ‘a house divided cannot stand’,” Rev Samboh said.

He noted that there were many reasons the COVID-19 pandemic had ravaged the nation, but the major one was the lack of unity in the country’s politics.

Rev Samboh said there was absence of desire to deal with the virus as brothers thus proceeding as though it was a problem of the ruling party versus the opposition.

“We are behaving as though Coronavirus knows which ones of our citizens support the ruling party and which ones support the opposition. As a Christian leader, I am definitely disturbed that our politics are devoid of feeling for each other. Just look at how we are mourning our founding father Dr Kenneth Kaunda! It is ‘them versus those’. We have not even the sense of unity around the passing of our founding president. We only know divisions and sectarian politics. We are sick to the core and need urgent healing,” he said. “How did we get here? How is it that we now mainly think with so much hurt for one another? We failed to mourn her ladyship justice Irene Mambilima as a united people. Shame on you divisive politicians! Let this season be erased from our beautiful history as a people. May some of your names never be written in our history books. You are careless and selfish. You are base men and women who represent nothing but danger and tragedy for a people.”

Rev Samboh insisted that the country could not continue on such trajectory or citizens shall “indeed die as fools”.

He said Zambia deserves better, including leaders who could draw people together and who love the country and do not see it through political colours.

“My prayer as a Christian man is that God who raises leaders for a country will divinely exclude you divisive people from our next chapter…God bless the Republic of Zambia,” said Rev. Samboh.