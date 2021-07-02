Taming the PF’s useful idiot Kambwili

According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, a useful idiot is a person who is easy to persuade to do, say, or believe things that help a particular group or another person politically.
And in political jargon, a useful idiot is a person perceived as propagandising for a cause without fully comprehending the cause’s goals, and who is cynically used by the cause’s leaders. This is what Chishimba Kambwili is to Edgar Lungu today – a useful idiot for purposes of retaining power.
We have searched the PF manifesto from the beginning to the end, and there is NOWHERE it talks about alienating the Tonga speaking people as part of their campaign message. Without any mention of the word ‘Tonga’ PF members definitely run short of campaign messages. Simply put, Edgar and his minions in PF have become so unpopular and they think the only way they can convince voters is to use tribalism – regionalism!
Edgar has hired Kambwili and one other useful idiot we can’t mention for now to propagate hate speech and outright tribalism against the Tongas. Because Edgar and his minions have no message for the Zambians, they have resorted to being tribal. After parroting a lot about their so-called popularity in the last five years, Edgar and his minions have now faced reality on the ground. And the reality is that they are only popular in their weird minds. On the ground, there is no sensible Zambian voter who can side with the PF because the rundown economy is significant enough to speak against Edgar’s government. Hence Edgar’s desperation to hire unrepentant Kambwili who not too long ago was insulting him from anthills. In short, like in 2015 and 2016, Kambwili has again become a useful idiot for Edgar.
And out of genuine concern, Victor Kalesha, a PF member, has asked Edgar to tame PF cadre Kambwili. According to Kambwili, all the Tonga speaking people in Zambia belong to the opposition UPND.
“I want to beg the President who has the instruments of power to correct all the wrongs happening. I don’t want to say anything about Kambwili but I want to request President Edgar Lungu to tame our colleague Kambwili against the words he is using against the Tonga. Does President Edgar Lungu believe that the Tongas are not needed in PF and they are all UPND? The way we are going, we will divide the country. I know we need power as PF and we need to retain the power we have,” says Kalesha. “It breaks my heart to see and hear the worst kind of tribal talk from Kambwili. It is shameful and evil. In every region, each political party has a stronghold. So, I beg with President Edgar Lungu to stop this hate of tribe. I wonder how the Tonga who are in PF are feeling. Kambwili should talk about the best that the PF has done. We are now offending the people even those that are our members and not our members. I am a Lamba and feel so hurt. Can the powers that be talk to Kambwili before it is late. We have better things to talk about than these tribal campaigns. For the Tongas in PF stand up and stop this. I ask the President to publicly speak and stop this Tonga rubbish tribal talk by Kambwili.”
Victor’s concerns are genuine; he is patriotic to his party and the country. There is no sane PF member who can support the nonsense coming from Kambwili’s mouth wherever he goes to campaign. We know that Kambwili is facing so many court cases after being convicted and jailed on one last October. But the tribalism he is peddling is dangerous. In case he doesn’t know, he is committing a crime against humanity which could land both him and Edgar in court.
And what is Edgar and Kambwili saying about Tongas in the PF? What are they saying about Paul Moonga, Kebby Mbewe, Edify Hamukale, Syacheye Madyenkuku, Ephraim Belemu and others? Are they saying that these should leave PF and join UPND simply because they are Tonga? Is that the qualification for being a member of the UPND, according to Edgar and Kambwili? And is it their conviction that all PF members should be Bemba? What a stupid way of reasoning! And what empty minds they really are!
The beauty about evil is that it does not hide for a long time, no matter how much you mask it. It will certainly come to the fore, and everyone will hear and see it. Edgar and Kambwili can no longer hide their tribalism. This is the same tribalism that made Kambwili and others hound Wynter Kabimba out of the PF. Yet, Wynter created structures for the party which led to their victory in 2011 after struggling for 10 years using the tribal card. After Wynter helped usher them into government, they kicked him aside to continue perpetuating their tribal agenda.
So, we challenge Edgar to stop this shameless Kambwili from further creating divisions in the country.
Edgar can find sane people who can explain his party manifesto if at all there’s any substance in it. Promoting hate speech and tribalism against a section of the collective citizenry will cause serious problems for him and his party. The route Edgar has taken is so annoying to citizens and is not presidential.
Edgar cannot speak of unity in one breath while in the other he is shamelessly dividing the country.
Speaking of tribalism, Barack Obama warns that:
“I do believe, separate and apart from any particular election or movement, that we are going to have to guard against a rise in a crude sort of nationalism or ethnic identity or tribalism that is built around any us and a them.”
And Sherman Alexie adds: “Well, I think the worst part about tribalism is its tendency to fundamentalise, and if I can fight fundamentalism in any of its forms, I’m happy.”
Kambwili is certainly Edgar’s useful idiot, and both will sink together with their party and their evil agenda.
