Times are changing, Mitaba tells govt

ZAMBIA Council for Social Development executive director Leah Mitaba says those that are leading the country ought to appreciate that times are changing and so should programmes and policies.

Mitaba said Zambia had been in existence as a Republican since 1964 and the needs of Zambia were different then than they are now.

“For instance in the health sector, at the time of independence there were fewer people and that’s how we had better services and facilities but now the population has grown significantly. Zambia has rapid population growth due to high levels of fertility,” she said.

She said despite this, development was taking place at a slow pace.

Mitaba said with the legal system, as the population grows so will the rate of offenders.

She said prisons were built for fewer people and so cases should not drag on.

Mitaba cited Kabwe Maximum Prison cells which were built to accommodate 25 inmates but was now housing 58 inmates.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Those that are leading us in government ought to appreciate that times are changing. The current leaders need to be on top of things to either build on what is there or actually introduce better ways of doing things,” she said. “This case for instance that saw an innocent heavily pregnant woman end up in prison on circumstantial evidence should not have waited more than three years to be heard and for an acquittal. This is a case where an incident child was born in sad circumstances. The only home he knows is prison until age three. Now the mother is back in society and she has to face inquisitive eyes and has no economic options to look at. The child is troubling her to go back ‘home’ where there is food. Are we seeing that’s just Zambia?”

She referred to a case of a woman of Nakonde who was sentenced to death for allegedly killing her best friend, whose body was stuffed in a sack. The woman was set free after an appeals court quashed the death penalty imposed on her.

Memory Nambela was freed together with Kennedy Mulenga, who was the boyfriend of the married woman found dead.

The Court of Appeal set Nambela and Mulenga free on grounds that the circumstantial evidence on which the lower court convicted and sentenced them could not be relied upon for being unsatisfactory.

This is in a case Nambela and Mulenga were charged with the murder of Emmy Nachalwe three years ago.