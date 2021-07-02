ZAPRA urges using media platforms to campaign

USE media platforms to campaign to reduce exposure to the Coronavirus, Irene Lungu Chipili urges political parties.

And the IMF says Sub-Saharan Africa is in the grips of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to be even more brutal than the two that came before.

In a statement made available by Brian Hatyoka, who is Zambia Public Relations Association (ZAPRA) publicity secretary, Chipili who is the association president noted that COVID-19 cases had risen during the third wave.

“We have seen the numbers of people being infected go even higher than the first and second waves. We have seen more people close to us die during this third wave. ZAPRA is grateful to RTSA for choosing to partner with us. I wish to express our appreciation to RTSA for supporting ZAPRA with K20,000 which has been used to make the reusable face masks,” she said. “As communication practitioners, we take this opportunity to appeal to all citizens and in particular, political parties campaigning ahead of the general elections to embrace various media platforms presented by technology today such as online and social media platforms to reduce exposure to the Coronavirus.”

Chipili said with the support of RTSA, ZAPRA managed to donate 1,000 masks to bus drivers, conductors and commuters.

She called for the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in areas identified as super spreaders of the disease such as bus stations, public transport, schools, markets, churches, shopping malls and other public places.

She appealed to public transport drivers to collaborate with RTSA, police traffic officers and other stakeholders to sanitise passengers and ensure all passengers are masked up before entering their vehicles.

And the IMF stated that the third wave is, “Yet more evidence of a dangerous divergence in the global economy. One track for countries with good access to vaccines, where strong recoveries are taking hold. And another for those countries that are still waiting and at risk of falling further behind.”