Kalumba’s decision to reopen schools is in bad faith – NAQEZ

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says it is uncharacteristic for the Ministry of General Education to defy all the ugly facts on the ground of COVID-19 and go ahead to reopen schools on July 8.

Executive director Aaron Chansa has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to personally intervene in the untimely reopening of schools as announced by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of General Education Dr Jobbicks Kalumba.

“As an organisation, we stand in shock that at a time when the nation is losing 72 lives per day, universities and bars have closed, the weather is favourable to the virus, that is when the ministry has announced reopening of schools,” Chansa said. “Our quick survey reveals that a lot of teachers were currently infected with the virus, a good number have died and most schools are not yet ready to reopen. It is therefore uncharacteristic for the ministry to defy all these ugly facts on the ground and go ahead to reopen schools on 8th July.”

Chansa said with the overwhelming majority of teachers and parents against reopening of schools, NAQEZ was very confident that President Lungu would prevail over the decision to reopen schools.

He said the decision was in bad faith and had annoyed teachers in the country.

Chansa said the decision had immense potential to tarnish the image of the government.

In a June 30 memorandum to provincial education officers, district education board secretaries and head teachers, Dr Kalumba’s outlined his strategic guidance to schools for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the guidelines were developed through a multi-sectoral engagement of partners and stakeholders.

“Due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, schools closed on 17th June, 2021 for twenty one (21) days. During the closure time schools are expected to scale up COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure that schools are safe for teaching and learning activities after which they should apply for certification to reopen,” Dr Kalumba stated.

He guided schools to create more sessions to allow learners to be spaced out in classes and other school facilities to observe physical distancing.

Dr Kalumba stated that classes can alternate in reporting for lessons.

“Different grades/levels can report for lessons at different days of the week to create space for physical distancing. However, all examination classes should be given chance to report for lessons every day of the week so that they do not lag behind in covering the syllabi content,” recommended Dr Kalumba. “Boarding schools should try as much as possible to utilize all available infrastructure and space to observe physical distancing.”

He urged teachers to employ pedagogical approaches that foster accelerated learning.

“Schools should devise ways of monitoring the health of the teachers, other staff and learners on a daily basis and ensure that everyone who is unwell is isolated and is not allowed to get in contact with others. Medical attention must be sought immediately,” stated Dr Kalumba. “…In line with the guidance from Cabinet Office, schools will resume on 8th July, 2021 for term two. Please note that, schools will resume in term two and no additional school fees should be charged. The adjusted school calendar will be communicated to you shortly.”