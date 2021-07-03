M’membe means well for the poor in the country – Phiri

CHOMA Central Constituency Socialist Party parliamentary candidate Ruth Phiri says Fred M’membe is the only presidential candidate that means well for the poor in the country.

In an interview, Phiri urged Zambians not to look elsewhere but vote for Dr M’membe for equality and human dignity.

“In this election as Zambians we are lucky that a genuine servant of the people in Dr Fred M’membe has offered himself to lead us in this country. He is the only presidential candidate who means well for the poor in the country,” she said.

Phiri described other candidates as opportunists whose interest was just to enrich themselves by using poor people as a ladder to wealth.

“Let’s wake up Zambians and take advantage of Dr M’membe’s availability on the ballot to usher him into State House for us the poor to rule also. It’s our time, it’s the time for the poor also to rejoice and decide their fate too,” she said.

And Phiri said people of Choma had started appreciating the Socialist Party.

“I’m winning Choma Central Constituency come 12 August because here people have now realised that they were wasting their time voting for UPND,” said Phiri.