Prevention is the bedrock to Covid fight – Dr Malama

GOVERNMENT has assured people seeking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine that they should not panic as the process is still under control.

Of late, there have been public concerns over the unavailability of the second dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Those who got the first dose about two months ago are having difficulties to access the second which government announced that it is available.

In an interview, Ministry of Health permanent secretary – technical services Kennedy Malama said the vaccines were still available and more were expected to come into the country.

“We’re expecting more vaccines. And tomorrow Friday (yesterday) we’ll be updating the nation when the consignments will come and how we’re going to do the vaccination for Lusaka and the rest of the country,” he told The Mast on Thursday. “So, in summary, for now there’s no room for panic; there should be no concern. We are also expecting some Sinopharm vaccine from China, we’re also expecting Johnson & Johnson, come August – 4.4 million doses. And Johnson & Johnson is one jab only.”

Dr Malama however appreciated public concern over the non-availability of the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in health centres.

He said once the ministry is done with the second dose, it would revert to the first dose for all.

“So, yes people are panicking, especially that COVID-19 has caused a lot of illness and some deaths in our country. So, we assure the public that let’s take it easy. Those who are due for a second dose, we’ll clear all of you. You’ll get your second dose,” Dr Malama added. “And then once we do that, we’ll then start taking the first dose for the rest of Zambians who may not have received the dose. Again, the vaccine as it comes, we’ll be giving guidance on how we shall proceed.”

And Dr Malama outlined the programme of second dose vaccination for Lusaka alone.

“So, what is the game plan? The game plan is that for those who should have received the second does on the 23rd, or on the 24th, 23th, 26th, 27t, 28, 29, 30, 1st and 2nd, your doses are there. So, for this short period what we have done [is that] the vaccination points will be, one, [Olympic Youth Development Centre] OYDC,” he said. “All those who are due for the second dose; who were due yesterday (Wednesday) you didn’t get it, or you were due today (Thursday) you didn’t get it or you will be due tomorrow (yesterday), you can either go to OYDC or Woodlands A [Primary School] for Lusaka only; Lusaka district only. If you stay in Kabwe be there, your vaccine will come there. But for the Lusaka residents, those who should have gotten their second dose from the 23rd of June, and those who are expected up to the 4th of July, Sunday, in case you are due in one of these days go to OYDC or Woodlands A and you’ll be given your second shot.”

He assured that all those who were due but did not get will still be given the second dose.

“We’re just talking about second dose, don’t go for vaccination if your date has not come. The other question will be, what about those who are due on Monday? If you are due on Monday, wait for Monday,” Dr Malama said. “The doses we have, we’ve ring-fenced for Lusaka district for those who may have missed. They were due on 23rd but they couldn’t get it, some were due on 24th they couldn’t get it, 25, 26, 27, 38, 29, 30th of June. And there are some who were due today 1st and they haven’t gotten it for one reason or another. And those who will be due on Saturday and Sunday, on that particular day go to OYDC or Woodlands A, for Lusaka residents only.”

Meanwhile, Dr Malama encouraged prevention as the best way to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed happiness that those who were skeptical about the virus had conceded reality.

“The game changer to fighting Covid is prevention, number two is prevention, and finally number three is prevention. Treating patients with COVID-19 in hospital is a sign of failure. What we need to do as a country, and this is the principle globally, is to prevent infections,” said Dr Malama. “So, the three tenets in the response to COVID-19 is prevention, monitoring and treatment, in that order. So, prevention is the bedrock. If a country does so well in preventing COVID-19, you’re not going to have your hospitals full. And this is why we continue emphasising the fight into the community and not into the hospitals. So, for Zambia it’s the five golden rules plus vaccination. And now, we are delighted that the Zambians, even those who were hesitant to get the vaccines, even those who doubted have seen that a vaccine is an added tool to protecting you from a severe form of COVID-19, including death.”