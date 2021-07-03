WE COMPETED FAILRY – MIGHTY

MUFULIRA Wanderers Football Club president George Kotongo says the just ended 2020-2021 Eden University National Division one league season has taught the team to fight from the start to the end.

‘Mighty’, as they are popularly known, missed by a goal difference to book their place into the MTN/FAZ super league on the final day of the season.

Katongo said in an interview that the team would qualify next season, especially that it now has good sponsorship.

“We are walking with our high heads up. I think we competed fairly despite numerous challenges, we just missed it by a whisker. You know, it was just one goal difference,” he told The Mast. “But it has taught us that going forward we need to start from the very word go, till to the end. Now that we have a very good sponsorship, we are going to prepare adequately. Mopani and other sponsors are all on board, we just have to prepare ourselves because during this break, it’s a time of reflection to see where we went wrong.”

He added that the club does not regret the performance of the team, as luck was not on their side on the final day.

“We don’t regret, looking at where we ended, it was just an inch as luck was not on our side. But, come next season, we will prepare adequately and bounce back to the premier league,” said Katongo./