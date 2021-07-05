DISQUALIFY TRIBAL POLITICIANS…it takes few people to destroy the country – Panji

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says his father tried to build a country free of tribe and corruption.

And deputy secretary to the cabinet in charge of e-governance Dr Martine Mtonga commended Dr Kaunda for what he did to the nation.

In his message of gratitude to Zambians, when Dr Kaunda’s remains flown to Chipata during the ongoing tour of provincial centres, Col Panji said if Zambians loved Dr Kaunda they should not call each other by tribe.

“This man and his colleagues tried to build a country free of tribe, a country free of corruption, the country where love was at the core of this nation. Therefore, if we say, we love this man then we have no right to start calling each other by our tribes and clans,” he said. “It is very sad today; we hear on news or social media some of us dividing ourselves into tribe. Here in Chipata, we hear on the media that this man is this tribe and therefore he can’t do this. It is not what this man and his colleagues fought for.”

Col Panji said Dr Kaunda and colleagues wanted a corrupt-free nation and full of integrity.

“So, if we are to emulate these great men and women, we need to remain corrupt free. If we, the leaders of today, adhere to his principles this country will be a great country,” he said. “Yesterday (Friday) we were at Showgrounds, we heard messages that were humbling from foreign leaders who came to mourn with us. They came as far as Ghana, far away in West Africa, to come and praise not only him but Zambia for the role that we played during the independence struggles.”

Col Panji said tribe was the worst cancer that could divide the country.

“It doesn’t need the whole Ngoni tribe or Chewa tribe or Tumbuka tribe to get up and start shouting tribe, tribe. It takes few people, few people can destroy this country by preaching tribalism,” he warned. “Rwanda was put on fire by few people. As we are speaking thousands and thousands of people have died because of tribe.”

Col Panji said some people that were preaching tribalism were married to the tribes they were despising.

“Some of us, some of you are married to those tribes we are despising. When you go home, how do you hug your wife and the children from the tribe that you were despising few days ago? So, let’s stop dividing each other based on tribe,” he said.

Col Panji Kaunda said traditional leaders would remain in office because they were God given while politicians will go one day after finishing their terms.

“As chiefs you have to put us together as glue. Chonde mafumu anga musatisankhe ife ana anu (please don’t segregate us your children). Keep those palaces open to all of us regardless of one’s tribe, one’s party or whatever we are – they are all your children,” he said. “If you segregate the people because they are PF or because they are this, it means you are destroying the country.”

Col Panji urged traditional leaders to help build Zambia.

“Let’s build this country according to the way that young man lying there taught us to do. Let’s promote peace and unit. Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you. There is no any other country that we have other than Zambia,” he said.

Col Panji said Dr Kaunda taught people to be non-violent and never even raised an arm against an aunt.

“To my young brothers who are being used to cause violence, I want to ask you one question, if you are given K100 and want to go and do ABCD, ask them, ‘where are your sons’ so that they can be in front of you or ask ba HH (UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema) and naba (President Edgar) Lungu their sons to be in front of you. And if they say no, then it means what they are telling you is wrong,” he said.

Col Panji said violence should be stopped adding that those who engage in violence should go to jail alone.

In an apparent reference to the suspension of Chishimba Kambwili for engaging in tribal campaigns, Col Panji praised the Electoral Commission of Zambia for the stance it took against Kambwili.

“I praised ECZ for what they did two days ago. That’s the way to go. They should go further and disqualify those candidates who are preaching tribalism in their campaign. If they don’t do that, they are building a nation based on sand,” said Col Panji.

And Dr Mtonga, who represented President Lungu, said Dr Kaunda dedicated his life to serve the country and the region at large through his contributions to the liberation struggle.

He encouraged Zambians to celebrate Dr Kaunda’s life and draw inspiration from his great works.

Dr Mtonga said Dr Kaunda did a lot for Eastern Province through the promotion of sports, education, agriculture and many other sectors.

He said during Dr Kaunda’s time Zambians attained free education from grade one up to tertiary level.

Dr Mtonga said Dr Kaunda consolidated and formed cooperatives that created employment opportunities for many people.

He also noted that Dr Kaunda had established a bicycle plant in the province.

In his sermon, United Church of Zambia Eastern Presbytery acting bishop Reverend Collins Bulaya said Dr Kaunda left a good legacy.

Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche said the province was grateful to Dr Kaunda for his services to the province and the entire country.

The event was also attended by traditional leaders, freedom fighters, members of the clergy, among many others.