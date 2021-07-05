How lawyers helped Supreme Court reach landmark Baobab appeal decision

[By Mwebe Mbewa]

Everyone loves the underdog. And the arguments presented in the recent Baobab Land appeal case to the Supreme Court was a perfect story of the apparent underdog versus a high powered team of lawyers representing corporate entities in a legal battle that would provide fertile material for a riveting courtroom drama.

This particular civil case pitted three state counsel big hitters representing three corporate entities, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and Lusaka City Council legal counsel, on one hand, against a small firm and its lone counsel representing an individual client in this long running case over land now dubbed Baobab Land in Lusaka.

Jonathan Van Blerk was owner of Farm 4300, Lusaka, covering 557.8759 hectares, which land has been used for agricultural purposes and been in the hands of his family for close to 100 years. Then in 1987, the State compulsorily acquired a portion of 351.2142 hectares on the grounds that it was desirable or expedient in the interest of the Republic. The action was pursuant to section 3 of the Lands Acquisition Act, 1970, Chapter 189, Volume 12 of the Laws of Zambia.

The “motivating purpose intimated for compulsory acquisition of this portion of land, in keeping with the spirit of section 3 of the Act, was to use the land for a public purpose, namely, the construction by the Lusaka City Council of a housing complex on part of the land to alleviate a housing shortage in the city of Lusaka, while part of the land was to be demarcated and allocated to public service workers who needed such residential plots”.

Although there was discussion and payment of compensation for the acquired land, Van Blerk was disquieted regarding the motivation for the compulsory acquisition, and challenged it in the High Court.

“The grievance was dismissed after the High Court (Hon Mr Justice G.S. Phiri then) formed the view on the evidence presented to it, that the compulsory acquisition had been undertaken by the State for a legitimate public purpose. The case went to the Supreme Court which upheld the High Court judgment.”

The Lusaka City Council failed to execute the housing estate complex project on the compulsorily acquired land. Rather, together with the State, they instead proceeded to “create” two independent plots on the portion of Farm 4300 purportedly compulsorily acquired, which were numbered Subdivision ‘B’ measuring 189.5160 hectares, and Subdivision ‘C’ measuring 120.7995 hectares.

Subdivision ‘B’ was leased to a private business entity called Legacy Holdings Limited to use it for construction of an up-market hotel and luxurious golf course. But Legacy later abandoned the project and the State repossessed the land.

Following re-entry of this portion, it was then allocated to another private business entity, Bantu Capital Corporation (5th Respondent), with lease conditions that forbade assigning, subletting, mortgaging or changing land use without the consent of the President.

But in breach of those conditions, Bantu Capital Corporation subdivided the land for sale and construction. Bantu subsequently sold and assigned part of F/4300/B numbered as subdivision 2 of subdivision ‘B’ to another private entity called Nyimba Investments Limited.

The State leased to another private entity, Kwikbuild Construction Limited (4th Respondent), the other portion created out of the compulsorily acquired land, F/4300/C, under similar conditions – stipulating that the 4th Respondent was not to assign, sublet, mortgage or change the land use without the consent of the President. Here too, the conditions were breached.

These discoveries were what made Van Blerk open a new case to overturn the earlier High Court judgment, on account that the key evidence that the compulsory acquisition was motivated by public purpose use of the land was untrue, and was actually fraudulent misrepresentation to the court.

But the case hit a snag when the Court of Appeal ruled that although fraud was a legitimate cause to assail a judgment, it was constrained to make any finding because of the finality of litigation envisaged by section 14(1) of the Lands Acquisition Act. Hence the appeal in the Supreme Court that is subject of this article.

The two sides tangled around three major issues, namely, finality as above, allegations of fraudulent misrepresentation, and the public purpose use of compulsorily acquired land. Unfortunately, the pivotal issue of fraudulent misrepresentation seems set to be central to the next round of arguments in the High Court, to which this case now stands referred. Our discussion will therefore skip this one and dwell on the other two, no less interesting and critical issues.

The surgical focus with which the Supreme Court laid these issues bare is a veritable lesson in legal precision, for either any legal or researcher. It is to the SC summaries of arguments on either side, that we turn to make our own comment on the quality, calibre of material that the two sides placed before the Court in this appeal. In this appeal, as in any contention involving two sides, preparation usually trounces credentials. Therein lies the eternal romance of any David versus Goliath kind of battle.

In this case, Counsel Shadreck Mbewe of Keith Mweemba Associates, for the Appellant Van Blerk, will represent David. State Counsel Robert Simeza for Kwikbuild Construction (4th respondent), State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota for Bantu Capital Corporation (5th respondent), State Counsel Elijah Banda for the National Pension Schemes Authority (NAPSA 6th respondent), and representatives of the Attorney General’s chambers and legal counsel from the Lusaka City Council, all made up ‘team Goliath’.

In introducing what the was found to be the main issue for determination, the Supreme Court made note of “…the copious heads of argument submitted on behalf of the appellant by his learned counsel”.

Do not read irrelevant or superfluous into the phrase “copious heads of argument”. Rather read it as thorough and adequate for addressing this central issue.

Counsel Mbewe’s submissions stated the main issue for determination which in effect questioned whether “in a democratic country which places a premium on free enterprise and where the rule of law requires that governmental actions and decisions are taken transparently and in good faith, the right to question executive action can be gagged. Was the Court of Appeal correct in holding that a compulsory acquisition, which admittedly was justified on fraudulent grounds in the High Court, cannot be reviewed by reason of the finality envisioned in section 14(1) of the Lands Acquisition Act?”

The detailed arguments related to this main issue, which the Supreme Court also summarised were as follows:

“There is no dispute that the State has power to compulsorily acquire property in accordance with the Lands Acquisition Act for a public purpose, but it should not deviate from its intended purpose; that the finality envisaged in section 14(1) does not cover judgments obtained by fraudulent misrepresentation; and a contextual reading of section 14 clearly shows that it is matters relating to compensation that the section covers.”

In responding to Van Blerk’s appeal, the respondents submitted heads of arguments which the Supreme Court characterised as “focused and relatively brief.”

The 1st Respondent (Attorney General)’s arguments in opposing the appeal, on this main point of determination, was focused on the issue of finality of the decision on compulsory acquisition as envisaged under section 14(1) of the Lands Acquisition Act, “as well as the technical or procedural flaws that the 1st Respondent believed afflicted the appellant’s action.”

The 2nd Respondent (Lusaka City Council) “substantially agreed with the holding of the Court of Appeal that the matter could not be re-litigated by virtue of section 14(1). It was contended on behalf of the 2nd Respondent that section 14(1) should be given a literal interpretation as there was no ambiguities in its provision.”

Since the 3rd Respondent (Legacy Holdings) did not appear, it was straight to 4th Respondent (Kwikbuild Construction Limited), represented by State Counsel Simeza of Simeza Sangwa and Associates. His argument on this point also dealt with the related issue of disputes regarding compensation during compulsory acquisition.

“Counsel reasoned that since section 11 covers disputes related to or connected to the property as well as disputes relating to the amount of compensation, it follows that section 14(1) refers to decisions made in these disputes, namely, disputes relating to or connected to the property (such as an action challenging the compulsory acquisition itself) or disputes relating to the amount of compensation. In each of these instances, the decision of the High Court (or on appeal, the Supreme Court) is final.”

On this same point, 5th Respondent (Bantu Capital Corporation) through State Counsel Sikota “contended that section14(1) of the Lands Acquisition Act states that the ‘decision of the court (or, in the case of an appeal, the Supreme Court) shall be final and conclusive as between the parties to the proceedings in question is clear on finality. Where this Court has decided on a matter relevant hereto, statute directs that such decision shall be final and conclusive between the parties.”

State Counsel Sikota submitted that the appellant appeared aggrieved with this piece of legislation, and suggested that the remedy lay not in overlooking the law as laid down but in petitioning the legislative organ to vary such law.

The 6th Respondent (NAPSA), through State Counsel Elijah Banda also argued on the same point: “The entire idea of the Act, which can be discerned from its preamble, is to provide protection to the State.”

He further contended that the danger with accepting the appellant’s argument is that it misses the spirit of section 14(1) which is that a judgment based on the Act relating to the issue of compensation and deliberated upon by the High Court and confirmed by this Court is not, by virtue of section 14(1) of the Act, subject to be set aside.

Counsel Mbewe, for the appellant then responded to the key arguments raised by the team of three eminent states counsels, plus one from the Attorney General’s chambers and the in-house LCC legal counsel. The gist of it, regarding section 14(1), being that: “It was erroneous to invoke section 14(1) of the Act to dismiss cause number 2017/HP/2193 because this provision cannot be invoked when an aggrieved party to a dispute on compulsory land acquisition commences a cause of action premised on fraud that is independent of the cause of action asserted in the original proceedings.”

The second key argument of the appellant related to alleged fraudulent misrepresentation. Counsel Mbewe argued, as summarised by the Supreme Court, that the finality envisaged in section 14(1) does not cover judgments obtained by fraudulent misrepresentation.

He also argued that the same applied to the respondents’ arguments that the appellant was essentially attempting to re-litigate matters already determined by the High Court and confirmed earlier by the Supreme Court.

“The principle of res judicata does not apply to judgments obtained by fraudulent misrepresentation”.

But some of the more interesting points were raised in arguments relating to the public interest justification for the compulsory acquisition of part of the appellant’s Farm 4300. Many of these arguments are also set to become pivotal, now that the case was destined to the High Court for determination on the allegations of fraudulent misrepresentation, and also whether the States’ conduct in this compulsory acquisition does actually satisfy the distinctly defined public interest or public use of the land, at its initial justification.

Counsel Mbewe’s arguments regarding public use of compulsorily acquired land, and authorities quoted.

The scope and string of researched authorities covered by Counsel Mbewe in this aspect is comparable only to that covered in his submissions regarding court judgments obtained by fraud.

The Court noted:

“In their effort to persuade us to accept their arguments on the need for the courts to check the power of compulsory acquisition, the learned counsel for the Appellant referred us to numerous foreign authorities.”

The following is an amalgam of some of these foreign authorities:

The judgment of Slade LJ in the English case of R v Secretary of State for Transport and others touched on the recognition that the compulsory purchase (compulsory acquisition) of land involves a serious invasion of private property rights of citizens, and that this power to dispossess a citizen of his land against his will is clearly not to be exercised lightly and without good and sufficient cause.

In another English case of Prest v Secretary of State for Wales, Counsel asked the Court to note Lord Denning’s judgment that as a principle of constitutional law, no citizen is to be deprived of his land by any public authority against his will, unless it is expressly authorised by parliament and the public interest decisively so demands. If there is any reasonable doubt on the matter, the balance must be in favour of the citizen.

The judgment of Watkins L J also spoke about serious invasion of a person’s property rights and urged that the use of statutory authority for the destruction of those rights required careful scrutiny, and that the courts must be vigilant to ensure the authority is not abused, and must not be used unless it was clear that those rights were allowed to be violated by a decision based upon the right legal principles, adequate evidence and proper consideration of the factors which swayed the mind into confirmation of the order sought.

In the case of Westminister Corporation v L& NW Railway, Lord McNaughton noted the need for a public body vested with statutory power to take care not to exceed or abuse its powers and to act in good faith, and reasonably.

Counsel also used the Indian case of Kedar Nath Yadav v State of Bengal and others, “which they considered to sit almost on all fours with the present case”. West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation compulsorily acquired land ostensibly for a public purpose, but instead used it to build a Tata Motor Factory. The Supreme Court of India examined the question of what constitutes a legitimate ‘public purpose’ and distinguished between acquisition by the government for public purpose grounds and for the benefit of private companies. The Supreme Court of India stated:

Such acquisitions, if allowed to sustain, would lead to the attempt to justify any and every acquisition of land of the most vulnerable section of society in the name of public purpose to promote socio-economic development”.

The Court held in this case that the acquisition did not constitute a legitimate public purpose but instead benefited a private company and thus directed that the land be returned to the original owners.

Further buttressing this point, counsel Mbewe quoted the American case of City of Norwood v Horney, in which it was held that when the State takes private property for transfer to another private individual rather than for use by the State itself, then judicial review of the State’s acquisition will become all the more important, and urged the following”

-that the courts should apply heightened scrutiny when reviewing statutes that regulate the use of eminent domain powers

-there is a role for courts to play in reviewing a legislature’s judgment of what constitutes a public use

-there can be no doubt about the courts’ role which is, though limited, a critical one that requires vigilance in reviewing state actions for the necessary restraint, including ensuring that the State takes no more than necessary to promote the public use, and that the State proceeds fairly and effectuates taking without bad faith, pretext discrimination or improper purpose

-when the State takes an individual’s private property for transfer to another individual or to a private entity rather than for use by the State itself then judicial review of the taking is paramount. A primordial purpose of the public use clause is to prevent the legislature from permitting the State to take private property from one individual simply to give it to another, and such a law would be flagrant abuse of legislative power.

All these authorities quoted led counsel Mbewe to submit that “although the compulsory acquisition by the State of the appellant’s land in extent of 351.2142 hectares, was stated to be for a public purpose or in the interest of the Republic, the concatenation of circumstances attendant on that compulsory acquisition suggests otherwise and this court has a duty to allow an inquiry into the circumstances by setting aside the High Court judgment.”

What then did the heavy-hitter state counsels and AG and LCC legal minds submit on this specific issue? The two most significant came from the 5th and 6th respondents. Neither the 1st Respondent, the Attorney General’s chambers, nor the 2nd Respondent, Lusaka City Council, provided any argument in this regard.

On the other hand, 4th Respondent, Kwikbuild Construction, through State Counsel Simeza, contended that the question of public interest was already determined by the High Court in 1997 when Justice Gregory Phiri found that the President acted in the public interest.

State Counsel Simeza actually dismissed as misplaced the appellant’s argument that the Court had a duty under the Constitution to determine whether the compulsory acquisition was duly carried out in the interest of the Republic and thus for a public purpose.

5th Respondent, Bantu Capital Corporation, through State Counsel Sikota, first pointed out that the President had discretionary power to compulsorily acquire property when it is in the public interest to do so.

According to State Counsel Sikota, this exercise of the President’s discretion in section 3 of the Lands Acquisition Act denoted public interest as the Republic comprises citizens, and what is in the public interest, as quoted in the Nkumbula vs Attorney General case, would include the appellant as lessee and the 5th respondent who purchased the land after it had been re-entered by the State.

He added that the land had now been conveyed to the 6th Respondent (NAPSA) which entity is an institution of the State, as if suggesting it was a positive thing that the land which the State grabbed from one citizen and gave to a private business entity, had now been conveyed “at a high cost” to NAPSA, a state institution.

State Counsel Sikota went even further to submit that the action by the State to give the land to such entities as the 5th respondent, who proposed building a housing estate to be accessed by the general public, advanced the public purpose for which the State compulsorily acquired the land, “as opposed to watching it remain undeveloped in the hands of a single citizen”.

For its part, the 6th respondent argued that the issue of reasons behind the compulsory acquisition was already dealt with by the High Court, and that the intentions of the State at the point of acquisition were pure.

With the foregoing arguments from both sides, on this issue of the public use of compulsorily acquired land, here is what the Supreme Court has said in this appeal.

The Supreme Court first noted that the appellant’s emboldened argument was simply that the subsequent evidence which is unchallenged, shows that the compulsory acquisition was not done in the public interest for the public benefit because private corporate entities were allocated the land in issue instead.

Then the Supreme Court stated the following: “We must at this point state that if property is compulsorily acquired for a public purpose and it later turns out that it was not after all for a public purpose, that compulsory acquisition can be set aside and the property restored to the original owner. In our estimation, there is therefore ample authority that land can, subject to certain conditions such as paying back the money which was paid as compensation, be restored to the original owner.”

There is no ambiguity here. On display by the Supreme Court is laser-like focus that dispensed with peripherals, and a crystal-clear legal logic that has cut through the legal-technical obfuscations that had blighted this case several lower levels.

For the observer, it is another outcome in which the superior case preparation of one Counsel Mbewe singlehandedly, definitely won a major round against an array of three State Counsel heavy hitters, Simeza, Sikota and Banda.