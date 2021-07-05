Increasing cases of human-animal conflict in Chama worries Mtayachalo

CHAMA North PF parliamentary candidate Yotam Mtayachalo says he will engage traditional authority and the local people to see how human-animal conflict can be addressed.

A 27-year-old woman and her nine-months-old daughter were killed by a crocodile when they went to fetch water in Luangwa River on Thursday.

Esther Ngulube of Zobole village in senior chief Kambombo’s area met her fate as she was carrying her daughter Lister Mtonga on the back.

And Mtayachalo who rushed to the village on Friday said the victims had not yet been retrieved.

“We immediately rushed to the village yesterday (Friday) to get more details regarding this tragic incident and help with logistical support to the bereaved family. However, efforts by a combined search team comprising wildlife officers and villagers to retrieve the bodies have so far proved futile while the search has continued,” he said. “Further we also received a report of elephants terrorising villagers in the same area posing a serious threat to human life and food security. However, we are happy that the Department of Wildlife in chama district through the area warden has responded promptly to our call to control these animals.”

Mtayachalo said he was concerned with increasing cases of human/animal conflict.

“As a ruling party, we are very concerned with increasing cases of man-animal conflict in the district resulting in lives being lost and farming products being eaten by these animals and as such once elected as member of parliament for Chama North I will engage the local people and traditional authorities to see how best we can resolve man-animal conflict in line with the revised party manifesto which focuses on strengthening community-based natural resource management,” said Mtayachalo. “I will also ensure that boreholes are constructed to supply portable water to Zobole and surrounding villages as people draw water in Luangwa River which is infested with crocodiles.”