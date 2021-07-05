Let’s create a fit-for-purpose educational system in Zambia – ZUSD

THE Zambians United for Sustainable Development says without education, there can be no sustainable development.

Zambians United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) national executive committee chairman Professor Andrew Chola Nyondo, in a statement, explained that appropriate and timely education of the population was the foundation of sustainable national development.

“Education is one of the cornerstones of sustainable national development,” Prof Nyondo said.

He said Zambia’s aspirations could be achieved by starting early in the education system.

Prof Nyondo said Zambians need to move away from the “silo system” of education where all students were expected to move uniformly from kindergarten to university, and where everybody’s objective is to acquire a degree.

He argued that such a concept was narrow-minded.

Prof Nyondo said instead, learners who wish to pursue professions that do not require a degree or want to excel in other areas or careers should be encouraged to develop entrepreneurial skills for those areas and careers.

“The silo system of education was created by colonialists whose aim was to produce workers, clerks, and not thinkers. It was not to the colonialists’ advantage to have educated and free-thinking indigenous people,” he said. “To maintain their perceived superiority, the colonialists had to maintain a system of education that was suitable for their purpose, not ours. We have been independent since 1964; surely one would expect us to have woken up and created an educational system that is fit-for-purpose for Zambia.”

Prof Nyondo is aware that Zambia has educated professionals who are aware of the country’s predicament, in terms of the educational system.

He added that, in fact, many companies in Zambia in the private sector, and some government bodies, relied on in-house training for their staff.

“It is for the government of the day to re-orient the educational system to suit the needs of Zambia today and in the future. It is also the responsibility of employers to encourage continuous improvement and personal development of its staff, which contributes to human brain’s neural plasticity and workforce brain health lifestyle,” he said. “Finishing [of] school or a university course is not finishing lifelong learning.”

Prof Nyondo noted that the ZUSD, once in government, would revolutionise the educational system into a branched model where learners with quality trained brains could exit the system at various stages as artisans, technicians, or entrepreneurs.

He pledged that the country’s educational system would be re-oriented to teach research skills (information gathering and processing) right from primary schools to post-secondary levels.

“Emphasis will also be placed on practical skills that can be used once someone exists the educational system at various stages,” said Prof Nyondo.