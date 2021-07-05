Let’s learn from SA Court, says Mambo

WE need to grow, says bishop John Mambo.

Commenting on the jailing of former South African president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, Bishop Mambo challenged Zambia to learn something from that development.

He said Zuma’s jailing was a lesson to both the leaders and the Zambian courts.

Bishop Mambo, the Chikondi Foundation Trust founder, said regardless of who was appearing before court, the bench must make a decision based on what the law dictates.

He noted that some judgments and court rulings in Zambia were unbearable.

He recalled a time when Zambians rose against justice Skinner over his decisions that seemingly favoured UNIP and not the people.

Bishop Mambo said South Africa, which Zambia helped liberate, should have been the one to learn from Zambia and not the other way round.

“Zambia is far away from South Africa. In South Africa the courts don’t look at who has done what,” he noted.

Bishop Mambo said some Constitutional Court judgments have left people wondering why the country was not left to just have the Supreme Court as the apex court.

“All matters that go to the Constitutional Court affect all of us regardless who has taken them there and we have interest to hear the verdicts based on the law,” he said. “But it appears that is not what is happening. For Zambia, we need to grow.”

Bishop Mambo said the South African court had shown that when a matter is taken to court, its outcome should strictly be legal.

He noted that Kenyans improved their constitution with what they picked from Zambia, which was lagging behind in practice.

“All we are saying is let us build a better country for the future. As it is now, South Africa has shown an example to say look you cannot disobey the laws of courts regardless who you are,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said Zambia was not an island and could learn lessons from other jurisdictions.

“Let us look at what South Africa has done, let us look at what Malawi has done, it’s a shining example; what Kenya has done,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said courts should not look at who was before them but consider what the law says.

“What makes people start saying maybe there is something is because of the judgments. When courts rule, they must rule in a manner that they will not be questioned,” Bishop Mambo said.

He said Zambians expect the courts to correct wrongs that were happening in the country.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mambo hailed the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s stand to ban Chishimba Kambiwli from campaigns owing to his tribal sentiments against a particular ethnic grouping.

“This is not the time to talk about tribe. The man we are mourning [Dr Kaunda], who has been given state funeral status, even by the neighbouring countries who have declared days of mourning, was against the idea of tribalism,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said politicians should have stopped campaigns until Dr Kenneth Kaunda is buried in a dignified manner.

He said one could not go out speaking against Tongas and Lozis.

Bishop Mambo said if such a case were to be taken to court, one would predict its outcome because one would be standing on a party in government.

“The mistake that we made in 1991 is that we forgot to remind ourselves that we should never vote for a party to be supreme but to vote for a party and once it is in government, it is government, put the party away,” Bishop Mambo said.

He questioned parties for continuing with campaigns during the national mourning of Dr Kaunda.

“The way we are mourning Kaunda is not the right way. We are mourning him but mourning him with all that is happening is not right. We have announced to the world that we are mourning our father till we bury him in dignity but what is happening in our political sphere, regardless of political party, it is not respecting our founding father,” said Bishop mambo. “We should not use politics during this time. We should be ashamed.”