Peace when lost is difficult to restore, warns Kanganja

PEACE when lost is very difficult to restore, warns Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja

He says this is why “I won’t allow political violence to be the order of the day under my watch.”

Addressing Livingstone and Kazungula police officers at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School on Saturday, Kanganja praised the officers for the peace that is prevailing among political parties except for a few incidences of, “the two named political parties”.

“We have all heard and seen what political violence can do if left unchecked. It is for this reason that I won’t allow violence to be the order of the day under my watch,” he said. “Peace when lost is very difficult to restore. I therefore implore you not to drop your guard by dealing sternly with all those that involved in political violence, abuse of human rights. Crime is a crime, so let’s deal with these as such.”

Kanganja said to help officers deal with such vices, the government had procured several equipment and implements for use such as shields, rubber bullets and short buttons.

He urged police officers to be action-orientated and conduct situational analysis to detect and avert political violence.

Kanganja warned the officers not to drag politics into police camps and stations stressing that they are supposed to be neutral.

He said he had noted the challenges being faced by police officers and “very soon, you will begin to see results.”

Southern Province police commissioner Charles Lungu said there was peace and cooperation among political parties in Kazungula and Livingstone assisted by the clergy and traditional leaders.