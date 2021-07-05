‘SICHONE COULD REPLACE MUTAPA’

GERMANY based former Chipolopolo defender Moses Sichone is set to return to the national team set-up as Micho’s assistant, sources have revealed.

Sichone, a former Nchanga Rangers towering defender, also a national team captain, has spent his entire professional career at Germany clubs from 1999 to 2011 when he retired to venture into coaching.

He possesses a UEFA A coaching licence and has been coaching the U-17 side Viktoria Koln.

Sichone was briefly appointed FAZ technical director in November 2017 but left the role after the 2018 CHAN finals in Morocco where he was part of then coach Wedson Nyirenda’s technical bench that reached the quarter finals.

Impeccable sources revealed to The Mast that the FAZ technical subcommittee wants the technical bench reinforced and that Sichone will join the bench after the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup due in South Africa this month.

The imminent changes have already seen goalkeeper coach Stephen Mwansa replaced by Kalililo Kakonje.

“We want to strengthen the bench. We feel Micho needs more assistance as we heard into the World Cup qualifiers. The collective wisdom of the technical committee is to strengthen the bench in order to have a solid team,” said the insider.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga was not available for comment.

The FAZ executive committee had a meeting on Saturday in which recommendations of the subcommittee were tabled.

It is however not clear whether Sichone’s appointment would affect Oswald Mutapa’s position on the bench.