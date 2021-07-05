Something bigger is in the making, warns DP

DEMOCRATIC Party Kapoche Constituency candidate Grace Phiri has called on Zambians to wake up and realise that their country is at war without the sounds of guns.

In a Facebook post, Phiri strongly condemned the issue of corruption and vote buying, saying whoever introduced such was a devil because it had polluted the minds of the rural people.

“Something bigger is in the making. If this trend continues, we are in grave danger of losing our country to foreigners totally. Let’s wake up! Zambia is at secret war, war without the sound of guns,” she said.

Phiri lamented how people had been polluted by making them think and believe that development was about handouts at the expense of clean water, farming inputs and good health services.

“Instead of bringing development, this individual thought it great to give our unsuspecting people 4c (four cents) each time he wants votes. The individual who came up with the idea of vote buying and corruption to our rural folk is the devil himself. I have no good words for whoever did this,” she added.

“Our rural people lack services such as education, health centres, clean drinking water, good roads, farming inputs. The unfortunate part is that young people have never been told that development is not 4c they receive each time this individual wants votes from them.”

Phiri said also noted that some people had made young people dependent on alcohol.

“Alcohol has been introduced to these young people in a dangerous level. They are not short of supply, they drink each day and throughout the year. If they are short of 4c to buy alcohol sachets, they call boma! They beg from strangers or steal from their parents or wives. Young girls have gone into prostitution, something I never thought can happen in our rural areas,” she said.

Phiri revealed that her constituency since 1991 when Dr Kenneth Kaunda lost to MMD of Frederick Chiluba, has never produced doctors, nurses or teachers as all who were in the areas were from other constituencies.

“My constituency has never produced doctors, teachers, nurses to serve our people since 1991. Those who were educated and trained by UNIP government through late president Dr Kenneth Kaunda to work in these facilities which he built have gone on retirement or have died,” she said.

Phiri expressed confidence that people of Kapoche Constituency would give her the vote as the ground was quiet favourable for her.

“As you have seen from the pictures, that’s what is on the ground. There is no problem my son. Things are moving and we will still keep pushing…” Phiri said.

She called on Zambians to trust and vote for Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba to change Zambia.

“Vote Democratic Party, vote Harry Kalaba, Zambia shall be saved and restored to her former glory through him. Give him your vote,” said Phiri.