East NDC ditch Imboela faction to support Akafumba

THE Eastern Province NDC executive committee has withdrawn its support for the Saboi Imboela faction and opted to back the Josephs Akafumba led committee that is working with the UPND alliance.

In an interview, provincial NDC chairperson Sobhuza Tembo said his committee did a lot of consultation before arriving at this decision.

“As NDC, we might not have a future if we continue working with the Imboela led team and we have had a situation where a lot of things have been amiss. So, we have decided to go with the Akafumba led team which is in alliance with the UPND because we have realised that it’s the only team that is standing for the people and the good governance of this nation,” Tembo said.

He said the decision to back Akafumba led team was unanimously reached last week.

“We were just told that the Imboela led team had endorsed President Edgar Lungu but we were not consulted. All provincial chairpersons were not consulted and there was no meeting that was held after the departure of Chishimba Kambwili to consult them on the way forward. The endorsement made by the Imboela led team just came through the phones but we had a lot of questions that we needed to ask,” Tembo said.

But Imboela described the move taken by Tembo and his group as a media circus and told them to do whatever they want to do.

“How does somebody leave NDC to join NDC? It is very important to note that all those people that leave NDC, leave to join UPND. Politics is about free will, politics is about liberties, so people should be free enough to say ‘I am no longer a member of this party and I am now going to join this party’. Some of the people they are using are not even members of NDC, they get people who are already UPND and they masquerade as NDC and they claim to join NDC, meanwhile we know the fact that they are UPND, so for us this is a media circus and they may go ahead and do what they are want to do,” said Imboela.