France gives Zambia 228,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca

THE French government has donated 228,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca to Zambia.

The 228,000 doses were delivered to Zambia’s Ministry of Health through the COVAX global initiative.

COVAX, which is co-led by CEPI, GAVI, the Vaccines Alliance and the World Health Organisation, is a global initiative that works with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries.

French Ambassador to Zambia Francois Goldblatt, has indicated that the COVAX facility was launched with the support of France to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

He added that French President Emmanuel Macron had reiterated during the United Nations General Assembly, the G7, and G20 summits that international solidarity of the developed economies was necessary to fight the pandemic effectively.

“Today, I am delighted to inform you that Zambia, where the vaccination campaign has begun is benefitting from 228,000 vaccines reserved by France for the COVAX mechanism for Zambia, of which the first shipment of 108,000 vaccines arrives today (yesterday),” said Ambassador Goldblatt. “These French donations to COVAX are part of Europe’s broader effort to ensure concrete vaccine solidarity on an international scale.”

Receiving the donation, Ministry of Health permanent secretary – technical services, Dr Kennedy Malama, expressed unwavering gratitude to the French government and its friendly people for the “generous support” to help Zambia prevent and mitigate the negative socioeconomic effects of COVID-19.

He said the Zambian government of President Edgar Lungu was deploying a scalable COVID-19 multisectoral contingency preparedness and response plan which placed premium on strategic partnerships.

“This contribution will ensure that we remain on track to continue the roll-out of our COVID-19 vaccination programme that will result in more Zambians receiving the much-needed vaccine,” said Dr Malama. “Under the COVAX facility, the 228,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca will go a long way to achieving our mission to fight COVID-19 by ensuring that our people are fully protected against severe illness.”

AstraZeneca Africa region country president Barbara Nel said, “The arrival of 108,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca in Lusaka is very good news for the people of Zambia.”

She thanked the French government and AstraZeneca partners at the COVAX coalition, the World Health Organisation, Gavi, CEPI and UNICEF for making the donation possible.

“COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca accounts for over 90 per cent of COVAX supply to date, with more than 80 million doses delivered to 127 participating countries, including more than 38 African countries,” said Nel. “All partners in the vaccine alliance are working round the clock to ensure that as many COVID-19 vaccines can get to African nations as soon as possible. Today’s arrival in Lusaka demonstrates the value of governments, industry and others working together to address our continent’s urgent need.”

Zambia is targeting to vaccinate 8.4 million people above the age of 18 years.

Zambia launched its vaccination campaign in April 2021 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.