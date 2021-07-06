KK was a great leader with a simple village philosophy, says Samboh

KENNETH Kaunda was a great leader with a simple village philosophy, says New Hope MMD vice-president Reuben Samboh.

In a statement, Reverend Samboh said when one hears the name and the accolades to Dr Kaunda, they would be deceived to think of him as a grand philosopher with the likes of Plato, Socrates, Aristotle and Karl Marx, among the other great names.

Rev Samboh said Dr Kaunda’s philosophy grew out of his daily living as it was basic and simple.

“He packed it up in his bag as he journeyed from Lubwa Mission, straight from Rev [David] Kaunda his father and Hellen Kaunda his mother’s dwelling. Jesus Christ asked a question to His disciples in [Matthew 11:7] ‘who did you go out to see…a man dressed in suits?’ He then followed this up with a discourse on John the Baptist. Kenneth Kaunda’s story is similar to the one Christ was discussing here. Dr Kenneth Kaunda died on June 17, 2021 and the outpouring of emotions was spontaneous and widespread. Indeed death is a mystery that none of us can get familiar with. Even though we were all aware that his days were almost all spent and we shall soon have to face the inevitable, we kept hoping for one more day. So when it happened, it seemed to have happened a little earlier than we were prepared for,” Rev Samboh said.

He said the entire southern African region was moved to grief and shortly after, it was the entire continent and the globe.

Rev Samboh further said Dr Kaunda’s legacy soon after his demise was suddenly in full bloom as it was not limited to his State Lodge community, nor was it restricted to his 27-year rule of Zambia.

“It became abundantly clear that the man we had gotten so used to and sometimes took for granted was actually a larger than life figure. Suddenly, the responsibility to manage the details of how to lay him to rest became hard to deal with. But we are now on the roll and days are ticking along. We have chosen the place, the day and the process through which we shall mourn him. Here are some of the simple things that make for his greatness,” he said.

Rev Samboh recalled that the great Pan-African leader went along in life quoting the words of the Lord Jesus Christ: “Love your neighbour, as thou lovest thyself.”

He said Dr Kaunda also used to quote, “Do unto others, as you would like them to do to you….”

Rev Samboh said Dr Kaunda probably learned the scriptures from his father the reverend.

“It did not matter how elevated the platform on which he stood was, and it certainly did not matter with whom he would share it with, his was just to lean on the tested weight of the scriptures,” he said.

Further, Rev Samboh said that Kaunda adopted Humanism as his life’s philosophy.

He said it appealed to him because it put man at the centre of all activity.

“He could have chosen any other philosophy, but no, he went for what resembled his village ways. In Africa, deep in our villages, we grow up placing a lot of value on human life than on anything else. Kenneth Kaunda may have learned this from Lubwa and when he found a philosophy that came close or looked like it, it was his natural choice. This was true about all the other borrowed philosophies that he eventually espoused along the way including, scientific socialism, one party participatory democracy etc.,” Rev Samboh said.

He further said ‘KK’ as he was fondly called would not rest until everyone around Zambia was free in their country, stating that this was also true at home to a large extent.

“This comes from Lubwa Mission. In our villages, we tried to share everything and looked out for each other. It is that basic. Dr Kaunda applied this thinking to his super status as leader of a nation. He would not eat and go to bed if Rhodesians were still reeling from the shackles of colonialism, if black South Africa was still beset by apartheid etc. He reckoned that their freedom was intertwined to his own. He took it as a duty to ensure that he shared with others the precious price of liberty,” Rev Samboh said.

He further recalled that when Dr Kaunda mounted a platform as high as the United Nations, where he “just cried free Nelson Mandela”.

“It was a simple village philosophy that was at work,” he said.

Rev Samboh added that anyone familiar with Dr Kaunda’s style of leadership would agree that he was more of a big brother or head boy than president.

“He managed the affairs of leadership using the idea of ‘the older boys bear the greatest responsibility’. Again, this is straight outta Lubwa. In our villages, if you are older, you have the task of putting the rest in line. You also have the duty to assist them become. So it was not uncommon to see him deal with members of his government in a style that was reminiscent of how it is done back home. At one point, he dropped a member of his cabinet for having taken too much to the bottle. He went further to say, the minister’s wife had complained to him, as a result he was sending the man home to reform,” Rev Samboh said.

He recalled that Dr Kaunda would approach matters as a burden bearer on behalf of the weak.

“He would come to the table as a big brother whose younger brother is being oppressed. Everything else followed afterwards,” he said.

“This is another thing that happens in our villages. We bear the burden for those who are younger and weaker than us, but when they are older and stronger, we learn from them and imitate them. KK was not shy to learn from those who had gone ahead. He learned to wear the toga from Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana. He carved out a symbol (white handkerchief) for his Celtic personality as did all his older brothers.”

He said that Dr Kaunda had a persona of being content with what he had.

Rev Samboh added that in villages like Lubwa, people usually restrict their livelihoods to what they have or produce.

He also recalled that Dr Kaunda was happy to restrict his taste to what Zambia produced as he wore suits produced at home, and tried hard to produce the things he would use.

“There is a lot that can be said about Dr Kaunda’s legacy in this regard, but what is being highlighted here relates to the simplicity of the philosophies that shot Kaunda into a global icon. One can say that Kaunda went about life just being him,” said Reverend Samboh.

“It could even be that he only realised much later (upon reminders) that he was actually from another country because for him as a boy from Lubwa, his family are those that he had lived with like Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, John Malama Sokoni, Kapasa Makasa etc. Where you are is your home. Rest in peace, Founding Father.”