What legacy will you leave behind, Rev Bulaya asks leaders

UNITED Church of Zambia Eastern Presbytery acting bishop Reverend Collins Bulaya says Dr Kenneth Kaunda has left a good and rich legacy that will be remembered in many generations to come.

In his sermon during a service to honour Dr Kenneth Kaunda at DK Stadium in Chipata on Saturday, Rev Bulaya said building a good legacy does not mean to trample the weak.

“Building a good legacy involves doing good to others. It involves to have unity and it involves to have good manners. Altogether Kaunda advocated unity of purpose. He united our nation, he played a key role in the liberation of many of our neighbouring states,” he said. “What a man whose life we are celebrating today! Peace is something that the great father of the land will be remembered for. It is not easy my brothers and my sisters to unite the 72 tribes that we have in this nation. It takes love and the Grace of Jesus Christ.”

Rev Bulaya said the people should think of the legacy that they would leave behind when they are gone.

“What legacy will you leave behind for your children to carry on and hand over to the children’s children? This is an important question that all of us should ask ourselves if we want our children, family, and community to be blessed at the end of the day,” he said. “Leaving a good legacy must start with the devotion to God. Must begin in your heart and also in the response to what God demands in lives as we are living

in this world.”

Rev Bulaya said young people should not leave a legacy of violence.

“To my fellow Zambians especially the young people, it is neither too early nor too late for you to think about the legacy that you will leave behind in this nation,” he said. “Do not let people remember you as an adult or as a youth who was heavily used by selfish people to bring trouble and anarchy in communities, families and in this nation. Be a peaceful Zambian, be a peaceful person. Be a person who people will speak good about at the end of the day.”

Rev Bulaya said Dr Kaunda had taught people a good example that when you desire peace everything will be well in your community and in your life.

“Let us live a life that loves, a life that obeys and a life that will respect the creator and God the father. If we do this, we will leave a great legacy not only to our families but also to friends and the nation and great will be our rewards to God’s kingdom,” he said. “Dr Kaunda is remembered as a great statesman who united all of us in Zambia and a man who initiated peace talks in Africa and beyond.”

Rev Bulaya urged leaders to think of the legacy that people will remember them for.

“What is it that people will remember you for? What legacy will you leave behind? Where you are found? Where you work? That organisation that you are leading, what is it that people will remember you for?” he said. “Are they going to remember you as a person who stood for peace? Are they going to remember you as a person who helped others? Are they going to remember you as a person who caused anarchy or as a person who makes people speak ill of? The choice is yours and the example has been set before us by our great founding father Dr Kaunda.”

Rev Bulaya called for unity among Zambians and thanked Dr Kaunda for uniting the country.

“Farewell Dr Kenneth Kaunda, you have run a good race and you have left a good legacy. One Zambia One Nation. God bless Zambia,” said Rev Bulaya.