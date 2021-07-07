Edgar never learnt any patriotism, unity from KK

IN ancient Roman political history, patriotism is defined as “the feeling of attachment and commitment to a country, nation or political community”. It is associated with the love of law and common liberty, the search for the common good and the duty to behave justly toward one’s country.
And the English language defines national unity as “solidarity within citizens of a nation, with minimum sectorial practices and close adherence to law and order”.
During Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s State funeral in Lusaka on Friday, Edgar Lungu in his speech claimed he learnt a lot of things from the late founding father of our Republic.
“I have learnt a lot of things from the presidents that served before me. But from Dr Kaunda, I learnt the importance of patriotism and national unity.”
He must fire his speechwriters for insubordination and pouring out high-level hypocrisy before the international community. It’s not fair to write such a speech for a leader who thinks and practices the contrary!
While we are not surprised that such words came from Edgar’s mouth, we are certainly sure that he does not understand the meaning of these two terminologies: patriotism and national unity. If he did, Edgar would not have split this country to levels where even his campaign messages are about alienating certain Zambians based on their ethnic groupings.
Edgar has gone in the records of our country’s politics as the most divisive President. The KK he is claiming to have learnt something from abhorred the tribalism and regionalism that Edgar has promoted and presided over since he ascended to office in January 2015. To imagine that it had to take the Electoral Commission of Zambia to suspend PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili from the electoral process on account of hate speech yet Edgar can mouth out patriotism, unity! What an enigma!
In case he missed out, Dr Kaunda told off the UNIP National Council on August 31, 1967 that, “What happened in the last elections shows clearly that we have not understood this… We have canvassed so strongly and indeed, viciously, along tribal, racial and provincial lines, that one wonders whether we really have national or tribal and provincial leadership. I must admit publicly that I have never experienced in the life of this young nation such a spate of hate, based entirely on tribe, province, race, colour and religion, which is the negation of all that we stand for in this party and government. I do not think that we can blame the common man for this. The fault is ours, fellow leaders – we – the people here assembled. The people we have taught to hate others may successively be taught to hate us next time. So that even from a personal and rather selfish angle this way of electioneering must be condemned as completely un-Zambian unless, of course, we do not mean it when we speak of ‘One Zambia One Nation’. Let it be remembered that it would be madness to expect to harvest groundnuts where in fact we had planted castor oil.”
Dr Kaunda managed to unite this country of over 70 ethnic groupings and kept us as a family for 27 years. It was not easy and plain sailing. It required fortitude and virtue.
Further, Dr Kaunda established the Leadership Code in order to curb abuse of office among his cabinet ministers and other public servants. He never hesitated to dismiss any of his public officials who broke the law.
To the contrary, Edgar has institutionalised wrong doing and defended corruption. He sanctioned ubomba mwibala alya mwibala. A very antithesis of national conduct.
He has also divided this country to unimaginable proportions. During this campaign period, he has even hired Chishimba Kambwili to promote hate speech against Zambians from Southern Province. So, what patriotism and national unity did he learn from KK? Certainly nothing! His statement was just meant to hoodwink the international community which had come to pay their last respects to KK.
As they say, practice what you preach or change your speech.
Dr Kaunda stressed that, “It is good to remember that whatever we are in terms of colour, whatever we are in terms of tribes, we have one common denominator and that is God our creator. All of us stem from him and as such we have no reason whatsoever to look at other people in terms of tribe; to look at other people in terms of colour. If we do that we defy God. Those who defy God are stupid and pay for their sins heavily.”
What patriotism and national unity can Edgar espouse? Where can he feature in those grandiose Dr Kaunda’s ideals? Edgar should have kept his earlier abstruse counsel of hibernating and keep on “mourning, mourning, mourning”!
