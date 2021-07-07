EXPEL KAMBWILI FROM PF…he doesn’t mean well from the bottom of his heart – Musenge

CHISHIMBA Kambwili is morally silly, says Mwenya Musenge.

He says President Edgar Lungu should suspend Kambwili from the PF if Zambians are to believe him that he does not support tribalism of any form.

“I have worked with Kambwili and I know that what he is doing is just to embarrass President Lungu and the PF”.

Last Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia suspended Kambwili from conducting any electoral activities on account of perpetrating hate speech.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission would not allow hate speech by political parties in their campaign messages.

“The Commission has reviewed some of these cases and today, we would like to address the conduct of Mr Chishimba Kambwili, a member of the Patriotic Front. The Commission has noted with serious concern the breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct by Mr Kambwili, particularly, the use of hate speech and holding of campaign rallies despite the guidance provided. The use of language which incites hatred or violence in any form against any person shall not be tolerated by the Commission as it contravenes the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct,” said Nshindano.

“Additionally, going against Commission decision to suspend rallies and roadshows does not only undermine the work of the stakeholders, it also puts the country at risk in as far as the spread of COVID-19 is concerned. Arising from this, the Commission would like to announce that Mr Kambwili has been suspended indefinitely, subject to review, from participating in any campaign activities in line with paragraph 11(i)(d) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.”

In an interview, Musenge, a former Copperbelt minister and worked closely with Kambwili in establishing the NDC after their expulsion from the PF, said the sooner Kambwili was expelled from the PF, the better for the people of Zambia to believe in the PF.

He said people should have full confidence in the PF that it does not support any form of tribalism.

“Kambwili is morally insane. The sooner he is disciplined, like suspension or expulsion, the people can see that President Edgar Lungu does not support his tribal campaigns. He has extremely embarrassed the PF and President Edgar Lungu. For me having worked with Kambwili, I know deep down my heart that he was deliberately doing so to destroy the reputation of PF and President Edgar Lungu,” said Musenge. “He is actually de-campaigning the PF and President Edgar Lungu so bad and I don’t think President Lungu is in support of this. As PF, we should not remain mute over his conduct.”

Musenge said Kambwili had with impunity abrogated the COVID-19 regulations of not having rallies to just preach hate speech.

“Then you have people running around at free will doing all these public rallies ignoring COVID-19 regulations with impunity! This is arrogance of the waste kind by government,” he said. “It is time the President took action to check the behaviour of Kambwili. He is doing deliberately to destroy the goodwill of President Lungu. He (Kambwili) does not mean well from the bottom of his heart.”

Musenge said no one should tolerate what Kambwili was doing.

“No one should tolerate what Kambwili is doing. For a long time, we have fought tribal politics. We are mourning KK and we are reminded of the ‘night without a president’ because of the people that wanted to divide the country. Now we have one character, given a chopper and he is busy dividing the country! I am very much confident that President Edgar Lungu does not support this behaviour,” said Musenge.