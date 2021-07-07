LM disputes opinion poll favouring Lungu

THE Leadership Movement says the opinion poll launched by Political Science Association of Zambia is baseless and meant to mislead voters.

The Association, in collaboration with Farraline United Kingdom and Media Theory USA, claimed in their purported survey that President Edgar Lungu would win the upcoming elections.

But the Leadership Movement said it was not shaken or discouraged by what it termed a non-governmental organisation getting funding from a political party or colonial master to champion progaganda in Zambia.

“To our members countrywide, let us keep supporting and campaigning for Dr Richard Silumbe, his running mate, MPs and councillors as it is our focus. For us under the Leadership Movement 12th August poll is not about opinion polls, T-shirts and songs but things that matter like employment and business opportunities,” stated the party in a statement. “Just as promised in our party manifesto, LM targets to empower one million widows and create four million jobs to the youths. Lastly, Political Science Association of Zambia should disclose its source of funding and its relationship with the ruling party.”