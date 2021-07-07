The tax treaty making process: has the Dipak case shed any light?

[By Kennedy Nakoonje Munyandi]

The Constitutional Court (Concourt) is reported to have dismissed the case in which honourable Dipak Patel was, among others, seeking a declaration that the act by the government of obtaining external loans without Parliament’s approval was unconstitutional.

Hon Patel had mainly relied on Article 63(2)(d) of the Constitution to support his argument that Parliament should approve a public debt before it is contracted. But the ConCourt seems to have found an escape route in Article 207(1) and (2) to dismiss the case.

From a transparency and public accountability perspective, the decision of the court is certainly a drawback. In this respect, the decision also draws a sharp contrast to a similar recent case brought before the Zimbabwean High Court. In that case, a Mr Allan N Markham (and others) had petitioned that country’s minister of finance in court for failure to seek Parliament’s approval before obtaining or guaranteeing a loan. Mr Markham asked the court to nullify all loans that had been obtained without Parliamentary approval and further that a full disclose of the terms of the loan agreements between the government and the external lenders be made available. While the court did not grant Mr. Markham’s wish to have the loans nullified (on the basis that such a decision would have serious ramifications), it did grant his wish to force the government to make a full disclosure of the financial terms of the loans. I will leave the factual (and constitutional) differences of the two cases to the legal practitioners. My point is that good governance practices should be desired by any progressive society and should never be seen to be too much.

The 2016 amended Constitution of Zambia is, it would seem, largely a rejected document. Watching from the stands, it appears that the constitutional offices and institutions resist the application of nearly all the Articles of our Constitution, except those Articles that establish their existence. But I digress!

My interest in the Dipak case was in relation to another provision under the same Article of the Constitution. I had hoped that the ruling would perhaps shed some light on the tax treaty making process in Zambia. Article 63(2)(e) provides that “[t]he National Assembly shall oversee the performance of executive functions by…(e) approving international agreements and treaties before these are acceded to or ratified”. So, my unanswered question has been: Do tax treaties require to be taken to Parliament for approval before they are ratified?

Before the 2016 amendment, Article 44 granted the President absolute power to “negotiate and sign international agreements and delegate the power to do so”. With regard to tax treaties, this authority was further elaborated under section 74 of the Income Tax Act (Cap 323 of Laws of Zambia), where the Executive is given exclusive power to conclude and/or terminate tax treaties. The drafters of the amended 2016 Constitution seem to have desired that this procedure be changed. While the Executive may negotiate international agreements and treaties (articles 92(2)(c) and 114(1)(d)), it now seems that Parliament’s approval is required before the treaties are “acceded to or ratified” (Article 63(2)(e)). By and large, therefore, this change seems to have made section 74 of the Income Tax Act irrelevant, if not unconstitutional. (See also K. Munyandi and M. Naoum, Tax Implications of the Amended 2016 Constitution of Zambia, IBFD (2016)).

One might ask, how relevant is this to business and tax advisors? What is the need for a proper tax treaty domestication process if the government would respect and apply the treaty, anyway? These questions can perhaps best be answered by drawing lessons from a recent court case in Kenya.

In 2014, Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA), a civil society organisation based in Kenya, took the Kenyan government to court over the validity of the Kenya-Mauritius tax treaty that had been signed in 2012. TJNA contended that “the government failed or neglected to subject the Kenya-Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement to the due ratification process in line with the Treaty Making and Ratification Act 2012 as a contravention of Articles 10 (a), (c) and (d) and 201 of the Constitution of Kenya; that Legal Notice 59 of 2014 is therefore invalid and that the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury should immediately commence the process of ratification in conformity with the provisions of the Treaty Making and Ratification Act 2012”. (See TJNA Press Release, March 2019)

The Kenyan High Court delivered its decision on the case about five years later in 2019. The court agreed with the TJNA and ruled “that due process as laid out in the Kenya Constitution was not followed and hence the Kenya-Mauritius DTA ‘ceased to have effect and became void in accordance with the Kenyan law’” (See TJNA Press Release, March 2019).

So, we have a situation where both the Kenyan and Mauritian governments had been faithfully enforcing the tax treaty since its entry into force in 2014. Further, businesses and tax advisors also equally relied on the treaty. In spite of this, the court nullified the treaty for want of domestication procedure in one of the Contracting States.

Although it is not clear what the implication of this court decision could have been for businesses (and tax advisors) that had genuinely relied on what they were made to believe was the correct status, it is certain that the effect on both could only have been negative. Therefore, there seems to be need (on the basis of risk management) for businesses and tax advisors to look beyond the fact that a tax treaty has been listed on a government or tax authority website. If and when there is good reason to believe a tax treaty might be subject to question now or in future for various reasons, including procedural inappropriate, it might be prudent to take this fact into consideration.

Suffice to mention that the extent to which failure to abide by constitutional requirements can be invoked to claim invalidity of a treaty is a complex area of international law and is beyond the scope of this article.

That said, there are many reasons why most countries subject tax treaties to parliamentary approval. One of them is the need for increased transparency and public accountability on the part of government. The other important reason, in my view, is that tax law making is a preserve of Parliament. Since tax treaties generally override domestic tax laws, they can undo that which Parliament intended when passing a particular tax law. That is, unless they are approved by Parliament, tax treaties have a potential to undermine the legislator.

The Ratification of International Agreements Act of 2016 does not seem to be very helpful when it comes to the process of tax treaty domestication. The Act tries to make a distinction between a “bilateral agreement” and an “international agreement” by defining the former as “…an agreement concluded between Zambia and any other State or between Zambia and an international organisation that does not require the ratification of the State”. It has, therefore, at times been argued that since tax treaties are bilateral agreements, they do not need Parliament’s approval. But this distinction isn’t helpful because tax treaties do require ratification and therefore cannot be covered by this exclusion. Even if this were a valid exclusion, it is doubtful whether a provision in a primary legislation can be used to limit the scope of a constitutional provision in this manner.

Since the 2016 amended Constitution, a number of tax treaties have “entered into force”. These treaties have not been presented to Parliament. Can it be argued that the previous procedure of tax treaty domestication is still applicable? That the tax laws are in full conformity with the amended Constitution? I think the jury is still out on these matters. Or perhaps more apt, the jury is still out to eat.

The Author is the proprietor of Munyandi InterTax Advisory Xervices (MiTAX), an international and domestic tax law specialist firm. He can be contacted via e-mail (infomitax21@gmail.com) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/MiTAX2021).