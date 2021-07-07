REVEREND Collins Bulaya says Dr Kenneth Kaunda has left a good and rich legacy that will be remembered in many generations to come.
“Building a good legacy involves doing good to others. It involves to have unity and it involves to have good manners. Altogether Kaunda advocated unity of purpose. He united our nation, he played a key role in the liberation of many of our neighbouring states. What a man whose life we are celebrating today! Peace is something that the great father of the land will be remembered for. It is not easy, my brothers and my sisters, to unite the 72 tribes that we have in this nation. It takes love and the Grace of Jesus Christ,” says Rev Bulaya. “…People should think of the legacy that they would leave behind when they are gone. What legacy will you leave behind for your children to carry on and hand over to the children’s children? This is an important question that all of us should ask ourselves if we want our children, family, and community to be blessed at the end of the day. To my fellow Zambians especially the young people, it is neither too early nor too late for you to think about the legacy that you will
leave behind in this nation. Do not let people remember you as an adult or as a youth who was heavily used by selfish people to bring
trouble and anarchy in communities, families and in this nation. Be a peaceful Zambian, be a peaceful person. Be a person who people will
speak good about at the end of the day. Let us live a life that loves, a life that obeys and a life that will respect the Creator and God the Father. If we do this, we will leave a
great legacy not only to our families but also to friends and the nation and great will be our rewards to God’s kingdom. Dr Kaunda is remembered as a great statesman who united all of us in Zambia and a man who initiated peace talks in Africa and beyond. Leaders should think of the legacy that people will remember them for. What is it that people will remember you for? What legacy will you leave behind where you are found, where you work? That organisation that you are leading, what is it that people will remember you for? Are they going to remember you as a person who stood for peace? Are they going to remember you as a person who helped others? Are they going to remember you as a person who caused anarchy or as a person who makes people speak ill of? The choice is yours and the example has been set before us by our great founding father Dr Kaunda.”
These are critical questions.
Given what is obtaining today, our current leaders can only leave behind a checkered legacy. A leadership that has lowered the bar, a leadership that prides in strongman tactics – violence, tribalism and regionalism. They have even reduced politics and electioneering to a contest of those with money! As Theodore H White noted, “The flood of money that gushes into politics today is a pollution of democracy.”
As we bury Dr Kaunda today, there’s need for introspection. We should all ask ourselves, what legacy we want to leave behind. How can we strive to attain that stellar legacy of Dr Kaunda? This is an onus, unless we are content with mediocrity, corruption, and an appetite for earthly luxuries and pomp!
As Pope Francis warns, “If we let the ease of habit take over in us, it can lead to a dictatorship of prejudice where we close ourselves to novelty and the possibility of being amazed. We see this in our daily lives when we gravitate toward experiences or people who only conform to our ideas and world view…Without openness to what is new and to God’s surprises, without amazement, faith becomes a tiring litany that slowly dies out!”
Dr Kaunda has left us the foundations to foster peace and development.
As he put it on August 25, 1969, “Our objective remains to make independence, freedom, justice, peace, unity and development practical realities in our lives and not mere words for rallying support.”
What legacy will you leave behind? Is it a legacy of violence, lawlessness, corruption, divisiveness, or raping the Constitution for political expediency, or subjecting the nation to high debt? Choose for yourself.
REVEREND Collins Bulaya says Dr Kenneth Kaunda has left a good and rich legacy that will be remembered in many generations to come.
“Building a good legacy involves doing good to others. It involves to have unity and it involves to have good manners. Altogether Kaunda advocated unity of purpose. He united our nation, he played a key role in the liberation of many of our neighbouring states. What a man whose life we are celebrating today! Peace is something that the great father of the land will be remembered for. It is not easy, my brothers and my sisters, to unite the 72 tribes that we have in this nation. It takes love and the Grace of Jesus Christ,” says Rev Bulaya. “…People should think of the legacy that they would leave behind when they are gone. What legacy will you leave behind for your children to carry on and hand over to the children’s children? This is an important question that all of us should ask ourselves if we want our children, family, and community to be blessed at the end of the day. To my fellow Zambians especially the young people, it is neither too early nor too late for you to think about the legacy that you will leave behind in this nation. Do not let people remember you as an adult or as a youth who was heavily used by selfish people to bring trouble and anarchy in communities, families and in this nation. Be a peaceful Zambian, be a peaceful person. Be a person who people will speak good about at the end of the day. Let us live a life that loves, a life that obeys and a life that will respect the Creator and God the Father. If we do this, we will leave a great legacy not only to our families but also to friends and the nation and great will be our rewards to God’s kingdom. Dr Kaunda is remembered as a great statesman who united all of us in Zambia and a man who initiated peace talks in Africa and beyond. Leaders should think of the legacy that people will remember them for. What is it that people will remember you for? What legacy will you leave behind where you are found, where you work? That organisation that you are leading, what is it that people will remember you for? Are they going to remember you as a person who stood for peace? Are they going to remember you as a person who helped others? Are they going to remember you as a person who caused anarchy or as a person who makes people speak ill of? The choice is yours and the example has been set before us by our great founding father Dr Kaunda.”
These are critical questions.
Given what is obtaining today, our current leaders can only leave behind a checkered legacy. A leadership that has lowered the bar, a leadership that prides in strongman tactics – violence, tribalism and regionalism. They have even reduced politics and electioneering to a contest of those with money! As Theodore H White noted, “The flood of money that gushes into politics today is a pollution of democracy.”
As we bury Dr Kaunda today, there’s need for introspection. We should all ask ourselves, what legacy we want to leave behind. How can we strive to attain that stellar legacy of Dr Kaunda? This is an onus, unless we are content with mediocrity, corruption, and an appetite for earthly luxuries and pomp!
As Pope Francis warns, “If we let the ease of habit take over in us, it can lead to a dictatorship of prejudice where we close ourselves to novelty and the possibility of being amazed. We see this in our daily lives when we gravitate toward experiences or people who only conform to our ideas and world view…Without openness to what is new and to God’s surprises, without amazement, faith becomes a tiring litany that slowly dies out!”
Dr Kaunda has left us the foundations to foster peace and development.
As he put it on August 25, 1969, “Our objective remains to make independence, freedom, justice, peace, unity and development practical realities in our lives and not mere words for rallying support.”
What legacy will you leave behind? Is it a legacy of violence, lawlessness, corruption, divisiveness, or raping the Constitution for political expediency, or subjecting the nation to high debt? Choose for yourself.