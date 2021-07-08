God took KK away so his death can calm nation from tearing itself – Panji

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared April 28, the birthday of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, as a national holiday in his honour.

And Dr Kaunda’s son, retired Lieutenant Colonel Panji says God could have taken his father so that his death is used to calm the nation which was tearing itself apart through political violence and regionalism.

During a requiem service for Dr Kaunda at Cathedral of the Holy Cross before burial at Embassy Park in Lusaka, President Lungu said people shall forever celebrate Dr Kaunda’s life.

He said the story of Dr Kaunda would be etched in “our history” and would be told by generations.

He urged the Kaunda family to continue living in peace and harmony and trusting God.

“Dr Kaunda was indeed a true champion of love and unity as you have heard. He strongly believed in hard work and discipline. He was an epitome of selfless service and patriotism. I can only urge each and every one of us to emulate the character and good works of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda,” he said.

President Lungu urged all to be patriotic about their country and not despise it every day and night.

And Col Panji said all have a role to play in life or in death.

“All of us in this church would have noticed that our country was tearing itself apart through political violence. We had split ourselves into regions, tribal and just other ills that did not build the country,” he said. “So when God sent his son on earth to come and die for us so that our sins are forgiven, in my view though my father wanted to be 100 years old, He took him away. I think he said Ken, if you are here for the last three years, the country you built will be no more. So come here to heaven and join your brothers and sisters and use your death to calm down your country. We have seen since he died there has been less violence.”

Col Panji hoped that going forward people would move together as One Zambia One nation.

He emphasised that everybody had use in both life and death.

He urged that the country hold peaceful elections and not destroy it.

“We have elections in a month’s time. Please, let’s go out there and preach peace. To my colleagues there in the opposition, to our President (Edgar Lungu) here, it’s your responsibility to rein in your supporters to stop this violence which was almost destroying our country,” he said.

Col Panji assured President Lungu that his family was united.

UCZ Synod president Sydney Sichilima in his homily said Dr Kaunda had gone a hero.

He prayed that the nation conducts itself as a bible-believing nation as it goes to the election next month.