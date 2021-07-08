Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: the immeasurable cost of this election

In all political undertakings, the relevance of money is something that cannot be ignored. In fact, money takes centre stage in all major political activities, especially here in Zambia. However, it is also true that some politicians have been able to win serious political battles with limited resources. Such experiences are rare and require a great deal of planning and massive preparations, the likes of what the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) achieved in 1991 and also what Mr Sata was able to pull off in the elections of 2011. As expensive as every election is expected to be, the August 12, 2021 will be even more costly for a few specific reasons. Number 1, this election will be held under an extremely unusual circumstance due to COVID-19. In fact, if we look at how the campaigns have been unfolding, no one will argue that on average all serious candidates have already spent a lot of money in a few weeks of this campaign period in comparison to previous elections. For example, in a normal election, a candidate will call for a political rally, people will attend such a gathering to hear him or her deliver a message to them. This by far is cost friendly to what candidates in this election are faced with, which is the limit of having 50 people or small groupings to deliver a message to and move on to the next. Because of the nature of these interactions of small groups, candidates feel obliged to feed these people as they talk to them in the hope that they will win their support. This is contrary to a political rally where no one gets fed just to come and listen to the message. Notwithstanding the logistical costs, candidates have to move from one area to another meeting people in small gatherings due to the pandemic restrictions.

The other reason, and perhaps the most concerning of them all, is that the Patriotic Front have completely changed the politics of our country for the worst. These folks have been distributing money in broad daylight to try and hoodwink the public to favour them over their opponents. Unfortunately, this is not only corruption and bribery of the worst kind, but this amounts to election malpractice. Sadly, it is becoming a norm that whenever any aspiring candidate wants to gather a group of people to deliver a message to, they have to dish out money or else no one will even bother to show up. This mindset which is now forming as a new normal for our politics and culture will take generations to undo. Thus, the cost of this election has been and will continue to be so unbearable for some candidates, except the PF candidates who have the money to give out as they go round campaigning. However, we have to point out that the PF of the late president Mr Sata was totally the opposite of what we are seeing under the leadership of President Lungu in terms of how the party is conducting campaigns. I remember vividly attending PF rallies 10 years ago, and one in particular at Freedom Park in Kitwe and PF asked people to support the cause by contributing to the struggle. The support the PF received was outpouring to say the least. Ordinary citizens contributed towards the PF. The late Mr. Sata was a genius, I do not think for once that both his party PF or indeed he himself desperately needed those small contributions of one thousand kwachas (old currency) from a handful of supporters or ordinary citizens. But rather, I am convinced that Mr Sata needed to give people a sense of belonging in this fight against the MMD regime. And what better way for them to contribute something to a cause, especially contributing money out of their poverty. Therefore, Mr. Sata deliberately created this situation where people thought that the immeasurable cost of the 2011 elections rested on their shoulders, and this served to make the masses resolve that fighting the MMD government of Rupiah Banda was not just a cause but a duty to the nation.

No reasonable politician or political party has ever won an election by giving people handouts. Elections are won by those who craft a message that resonates with the people, those who are truly sympathetic and concerned about the plight of the masses of the people. The Patriotic Front of today lacks these qualities of a party that can win an election unless otherwise. This party has abandoned all the tactics and strategies that Mr Sata deliberately deployed to defeat the MMD government. For example, if you look at the PF before 2011 elections. This is the party that took pride in the perception of being a pro-poor party, which is contrary to the PF of today which is now perceived by many as the party of the rich, by the rich and for the rich. And this is why they can afford to dish out money in public without shame.

The immeasurable cost of this election is not only to be felt by non-PF candidates, but also extends to the possible costs that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is likely to incur. The case in point is the possibility of the ECZ to cancel an election due to the death, resignation, or disqualification of a candidate, as provided for in article 52 section 6 of the 2016 amended constitution. Any such unfortunate eventualities would require that the commission spends money not initially budgeted for, on logistics and re-printing of new ballot papers for a cancelled election. As things stand now, we are aware that the commission has called off two parliamentary elections namely, Mandevu and Lusaka Central constituencies plus one ward election in Kabwe. Therefore, these three delayed elections will not take place on August 12, 2021, like all other local, parliamentary, and presidential elections countrywide but instead they will be held at a future date to be announced by the commission with fresh nominations as demanded by the constitution. To think that this amended constitution of 2016 was intended to save costs in an electoral process such as the previous presidential by-elections of 2008 and 2015 respectively; seems to be contradictory with a current provision like article 52 section 6. If not careful, we might actually witness the most expensive election of our lifetime this year because of loopholes in the current constitution, which by the way was supposed to be the greatest achievement of the PF as the party in power.

