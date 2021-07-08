KK A MORAL FORCE – MWAMBA

DIGNITARIES of different persuasions sat under the roof of the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka yesterday for a church service that heralded the burial of Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda.

Aside those close to the Kaundas at family level, dignitaries attended the church service, among them some immediate past Cabinet ministers.

United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima preached during the service.

Other prominent personalities at the service were former Republican vice-president Dr Guy Scott, fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda, Mozambique’s ex-president Joachim Chissano, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini, Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, first deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugula, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati, Bank of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga, among others.

UNIP president Bishop Trevor Mwamba described Dr Kaunda as one of the greatest statesman of this century.

“He was colossal on the world political stage – a moral force, a great statesman of conscience and conviction. A great Pan-Africanist! A peacemaker! What really made him this? His relationship with God!” Bishop Mwamba. “His service to humanity is what we need to appreciate. This is the essence of greatness.”

He added that Dr Kaunda was a devout Christian.

Bishop Mwamba said Dr Kaunda’s belief in God was a very important part of his life and that he spoke often about it.

Bishop Mwamba noted that Dr Kaunda governed without any tolerance of corruption and that he demonstrated such with his own simple lifestyle and that of his ministers.

“He set up bodies such as Anti-Corruption Commission and special investigation team on economy and trade. He wanted national resources to be shared fairly, justly and equitably by all Zambians,” Bishop Mwamba said.

He noted that Dr Kaunda lived by not tolerating tribalism.

“His carefully crafted a tribal balancing system in the Cabinet, in the civil service, in parastatals… This is what he meant by his One Zambia One Nation mantra. He created a system where students moved from their provinces of origin to other provinces as part of his plan to create a nation,” he said. “President Kaunda lived out his faith by being a passionate Pan-Africanist. He compassionately and caringly supported the liberation movements of countries under colonial and apartheid oppression.”

Bishop Mwamba also pointed out that Dr Kaunda set a high bar for the Office of President.

“President Kaunda set a high bar for the presidency – a bar that we ought to emulate. A bar that recognises the people as the centre of authority! After his defeat in the 1991 polls, he was magnanimous and humbly accepted the people’s will and retired, thereby setting an example to future Zambian leaders to emulate. He became the father of democracy in Zambia and Africa, by creating the democratic space and accepting its results thereafter,” Bishop Mwamba said.

He also indicated that in honour of Dr Kaunda, Zambians should ensure they hold peaceful elections next month.

Bishop Mwamba also said there should be an honour to Dr Kaunda’s “simple request not to be buried where he did not want to be but to be put to rest next to his beloved, Mama Betty.”

Exalted by world leaders from all continents on earth, Dr Kaunda, 97, died on June 17 at Maina Soko Medical Centre.

He was buried at Embassy Park in Lusaka yesterday.