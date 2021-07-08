KK built a country that provided opportunities for all – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the late founding president Kenneth Kaunda built a country where everyone had an opportunity to learn and develop themselves.

Speaking after attending the funeral church service and viewing Dr Kaunda’s remains at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka yesterday, Hichilema described the fallen first republican president as a great man.

“He sent us to school at a time when we were children. He gave opportunity to all the children of Zambia across the country and treated people equitably and didn’t segregate them. That’s the lesson we learn,” said Hichilema. “But more importantly he tried his best to develop the country so that people can have a basis in life. I think that’s what we should do, that’s what Zambians should look forward to. A country which offers opportunity for all so we can live Dr Kaunda’s life, so we can keep his legacy forever.”

Dr Kaunda, who died on June 17, aged 97, was buried yesterday at the presidential burial site, Embassy Park in Lusaka.