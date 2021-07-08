Trials, tribulations should not separate us from God – Pastor Bwalya

TRIALS, tribulations and sufferings should not separate us from God, says Pastor Boyd Bwalya.

And Pastor Peter Simbowe has observed that there cannot be political stability in the nation without peace, prayer and the involvement of the Church.

During a special church service at Kapiri Mposhi’s Pentecostal Evangelist Fellowship Ministry, pastor Bwalya implored Christians to persevere and have faith in God even in very difficult times.

He advised congregants to always turn to God whenever they were faced with difficulties.

“Even in difficult times you should know that God is in control. Whenever you are faced with difficulties, turn to God and petition Him in prayer and He will answer you because He is a caring God,” said Pastor Bwalya. “For us to grow up and progress in life…for us to be promoted, we need to turn to our living God. And trials, tribulations and sufferings should not separate us from God.”

Speaking at the same event, pastor Simbowe observed that there could be no political stability in the nation without peace, prayer and the involvement of the Church.

Pastor Simbowe advised politicians to consult and engage the Church when making political decisions.

“And our prayer is that politicians should be prayerful and maintain peace as the country heads towards the general elections,” he said.

Pastor Simbowe also lamented the tendency by politicians to frustrate churches in their quest to spread their social teaching to members of the community.

“We are appealing to the government and all politicians to stop pursuing us as though we are criminals and closing our churches,” said Pastor Simbowe.

And Kapiri Mposhi Patriotic Front district council chairperson candidate Brian Nkolola acknowledged that politicians need prayers and support of the Church in their political journeys.

Nkolola observed that the Church has been making invaluable contributions in the provision of social services in the country.

The immediate past Kapiri Mposhi PF district youth chairman pledged to continue working closely with the Church once elected as district council chairperson.

“I wish to state that more than ever before, us politicians, need prayers as we head towards the general elections. The PF considers the Church as a partner in development because it has been very instrumental in the provision of social services such as education and health services in various communities,” Nkolola observed. “Therefore, if elected as council chairperson, I will discharge my duties based on the 10 Commandments in the Bible and work closely with churches in the whole district. After all, it’s the clergy that interact with people in communities. So they are better placed to understand the challenges that the people face on a daily basis. And it is only prudent for politicians to take time to consult the Church before embarking on any developmental project in community.”

Nkolola told congregants to reject political leaders that have a tendency of abandoning the electorate once elected into office.

“Please reject and avoid voting for politicians that have a tendency of abandoning you as voters when you elect them into office. You should reject absentee political leaders that cannot even attend to your concerns. You should vote wisely…vote for President [Edgar] Lungu and the PF at all elective positions,” he said.

Nkolola urged Christians to denounce and reject politicians that are engaging in electoral violence.