We desire politics of ideas, not tribe

SOCIAL Science generally defines politics as “the activity through which people make, preserve and amend the general rules under which they live”.
Politics is thus inextricably linked to the phenomena of conflict and cooperation. On the one hand, the existence of rival opinions, different wants, competing needs and opposing interests guarantees disagreement about the rules under which people live. Politics is in essence a competition for ideas. It is a platform on which practitioners in the field should sell their best ideas to the people as they seek support for public office. It is NEVER a tribal, racial, social, or violent contest.
And we agree with Sinazongwe UPND parliamentary candidate Gift Sialubalo when he says politics must not be turned into a competition of tribes or name calling, but for service delivery anchored on brilliant ideas.
“Politics must not be turned into a competition of tribes or name calling but for service delivery anchored on brilliant ideas. Our people are fatigued with this kind of politics of name calling and tribal talk,” says Gift. “For example, here in Sinazongwe people want to hear what we will do for them and not tribal remarks or name calling. They don’t have that time to listen to politicians that have no message of hope but only talk about other tribes or personalities.”
And Greek philosopher Plato was spot on when he observed that, “Mankind will never see an end of trouble until lovers of wisdom come to hold political power, or the holders of power become lovers of wisdom.”
Today, when those practicing politics run out of ideas and ideologies they resort to the most stupid of arguments. They talk about tribe, one’s physical appearance, complexion, place of origin and every other weird thing man can think about. We hear these things every day, especially ahead of this year’s general elections. Edgar Lungu has even gone to the extent of hiring his useful idiot Chishimba Kambwili to propagate hate speech against his political opponents. This is a clear show of emptiness – a conviction of incapability.
Those who understand the true meaning of politics are always devising ideas with which to convince the masses. They capitalise on the failures of those in power and offer alternatives to the people. They map out a strategy and sell it to the voters through peaceful and rational means. They do not use any of the above-mentioned senseless arguments to convince the voters, no. We long for a time when our politics will be filled with men and women of integrity – those that will add value to debates and to our institutions of governance. A time when political parties will be formed and exist on ideology – and when party members will be a cadre grounded in ideology! For so far only the Socialist Party can boast of being anchored on ideology and has been tutoring its members on the party’s socialist ideology – values. Only with ideology can we have and sustain a battle of ideas and political maturity.
As General Colin Powell summed it, “Politics is different, because the mission is always to get the necessary votes. A good politician goes through everything in terms of mission and vision, and resourcing, but at the end of the day politicians have to make compromises in order to achieve consensus.”
SOCIAL Science generally defines politics as “the activity through which people make, preserve and amend the general rules under which they live”.
Politics is thus inextricably linked to the phenomena of conflict and cooperation. On the one hand, the existence of rival opinions, different wants, competing needs and opposing interests guarantees disagreement about the rules under which people live. Politics is in essence a competition for ideas. It is a platform on which practitioners in the field should sell their best ideas to the people as they seek support for public office. It is NEVER a tribal, racial, social, or violent contest.
And we agree with Sinazongwe UPND parliamentary candidate Gift Sialubalo when he says politics must not be turned into a competition of tribes or name calling, but for service delivery anchored on brilliant ideas.
“Politics must not be turned into a competition of tribes or name calling but for service delivery anchored on brilliant ideas. Our people are fatigued with this kind of politics of name calling and tribal talk,” says Gift. “For example, here in Sinazongwe people want to hear what we will do for them and not tribal remarks or name calling. They don’t have that time to listen to politicians that have no message of hope but only talk about other tribes or personalities.”
And Greek philosopher Plato was spot on when he observed that, “Mankind will never see an end of trouble until lovers of wisdom come to hold political power, or the holders of power become lovers of wisdom.”
Today, when those practicing politics run out of ideas and ideologies they resort to the most stupid of arguments. They talk about tribe, one’s physical appearance, complexion, place of origin and every other weird thing man can think about. We hear these things every day, especially ahead of this year’s general elections. Edgar Lungu has even gone to the extent of hiring his useful idiot Chishimba Kambwili to propagate hate speech against his political opponents. This is a clear show of emptiness – a conviction of incapability.
Those who understand the true meaning of politics are always devising ideas with which to convince the masses. They capitalise on the failures of those in power and offer alternatives to the people. They map out a strategy and sell it to the voters through peaceful and rational means. They do not use any of the above-mentioned senseless arguments to convince the voters, no. We long for a time when our politics will be filled with men and women of integrity – those that will add value to debates and to our institutions of governance. A time when political parties will be formed and exist on ideology – and when party members will be a cadre grounded in ideology! For so far only the Socialist Party can boast of being anchored on ideology and has been tutoring its members on the party’s socialist ideology – values. Only with ideology can we have and sustain a battle of ideas and political maturity.
As General Colin Powell summed it, “Politics is different, because the mission is always to get the necessary votes. A good politician goes through everything in terms of mission and vision, and resourcing, but at the end of the day politicians have to make compromises in order to achieve consensus.”