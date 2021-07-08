We’re not stranded, Jay Banda supporters tell off Mwila

PETAUKE Central independent parliamentary candidate Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda’s supporters want to quickly know whether or not they should vote for PF presidential candidate Edgar Lungu next month.

Banda’s campaign manager Katongo Moses Mutale told The Mast that: “last time we agreed with our supporters that we’ll back the candidature of Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”

“But it’s like this has been giving us problems because there are two languages within the PF. President Lungu welcomed us and said he had welcomed and accommodated us who are standing on the tractor (Banda’s ballot symbol),” Mutale said in an interview. “But we are always facing a challenge from Davies Mwila who keeps on saying ‘as far as I’m concerned, President Lungu cannot work with independent candidates.’ Mwila says he is the spokesperson of the President and also the spokesperson for the party.”

Mutale is a former Petauke district PF secretary, who served from 2004 to 2013.

He explains that in Eastern Province, the people who have stood as independents are the ones who are more popular than PF candidates.

“Whether they like it or not, independent parliamentary candidates are winning in about six constituencies here in Eastern Province,” Mutale said. “So, we want a clear picture from Mr Davies Mwila. To tell us…. I’m giving him 48 hours to answer if at all he maintains the same stance so that we start negotiating with other parties where we can go.”

He asked if PF secretary general Davies Mwila maintains his stance that Banda’s supporters: “are not welcomed to PF and to support Edgar Lungu?”

“Let him utter that statement so that we take a step. Only 48 hours! I’m the spokesperson for Mr ‘Jay Jay’ Banda. If I speak, it’s Mr Banda who is speaking. I’m also the campaign manager for Mr Banda,” Mutale noted. “Mr Mwila should come out openly so that all the independent candidates in Eastern Province can decide where to go. We cannot be pushed up and down! It’s like now we are begging [but] we don’t want to be beggars. Our supporters want to know the direction to take.”

He pointed out that Banda’s supporters did not want to support President Lungu, for the sake of it.

“We are not stranded at all! If Mr Mwila doesn’t respond in the 48 hours, we’ll make our own way. He claims to be the spokesperson of the party, as we heard him say in Solwezi just the other day,” said Mutale. “He was saying that the President cannot support independent candidates in any way. We are facing challenges from our supporters who are telling us that ‘now you people, you have been forcing yourself to support the PF which doesn’t want you.’ So, before it’s too late, let him answer in plain terms so that we know where to go.”