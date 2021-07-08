What a shame, Lungu has disrespected KK – Changala

BREBNER Changala has charged that President Edgar Lungu has not shown respect to the late founding president Kenneth Kaunda who believed in national unity.

Dr Kaunda died on June 17, aged 97. and was buried at Embassy Park in Lusaka on July 7.

Bidding farewell to Dr Kaunda, Changala, a good governance activist, argues that the Head of State has instead divided the country on tribal lines, to the extent of hiring PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili for the same purpose.

He said Kambwili’s tribalism errand for President Lungu had shown great disrespect to Dr Kaunda who abhorred such.

“It is for this reason that I say farewell at a moment in time that a ruling party can hire an aeroplane and give it to one of its senior members to fly around and divide the nation on tribal lines. What an insult to Dr Kenneth David Kaunda!” he told The Mast. “President Edgar Lungu has shown no respect for the man we are mourning today to have allowed Chishimba Kambwili to go in the Bembaland, to go on the Copperbelt and address rallies under Covid for one single purpose – to demonise the Tonga speaking people on full camera and mop up support for the people to elect bwana Edgar Chagwa Lungu and avoid the Tongas because ‘they are not good people’.”

He said tribalism was one of the things Dr Kaunda fought all his life, hence promoting it was an insult to his struggle against the vice.

“And this is the struggle that Kaunda fought for 97 years of his life, which Chishimba Kambwili and PF are trying to tear in tatters. What a shame! And there has never been any condemnation, either from the PF secretariat or indeed from the party president Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Changala added. “But I want to say that there’s hope that after the 12th August General Election, the people of Zambia will send to dustbins people like Mr Kambwili and his cohorts, and his financiers will be retired in national interest so that Kaunda’s dream of One Zambia One Nation can live on and outlive all of us. That, in the next 100 years Zambia will have no tribe but a united country. United for a purpose, in defence of humanity. Once again, I say thank you to the Kaunda family for having given us KK. Thank you!”

And Changala described Dr Kaunda as an embodiment of life’s virtues, among them hope.

He added that the old man died fighting various vices including racism and tribalism.

“Farewell Kenneth David Kaunda! And thank you for giving and delivering to us Zambians a Zambia that you and your colleagues fought for. Many died, many survived; and you gave us hope through One Zambia One Nation,” said Changala.

“Dr Kaunda was an embodiment of hope. Dr Kaunda was an embodiment of humanity. Dr Kaunda was an embodiment of a selfless leadership. Dr Kaunda taught us to love one another as we love ourselves. Dr Kaunda has died fighting racism, he has died fighting tribalism. He has died fighting the oppression, he has died fighting disease and he has died fighting hunger. He has died fighting for human dignity.”