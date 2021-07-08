ZAMBIA BEGIN COSAFA TITLE DEFENCE

CHIPOLOPOLO kickoff their COSAFA Cup title defence with a Group A opener against bruised Lesotho at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay, Port Elizabeth.

The match will mark coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s second official tournament in charge since Chipolopolo’s forgettable 2021 CHAN quarterfinal exit.

Expectations and pressure are high heading into the tournament South Africa is hosting from July 6 to 17.

Firstly, it is about pride after March’s failure to qualify to the 2021 AfCON.

In addition to that CHAN flop, there is anticipation for solace and redemption at Nelson Mandela Bay over the next fortnight.

Secondly, Chipolopolo are the holders and the pressure to equal archrivals and record six-time COSAFA Cup winners Zimbabwe is high.

But Micho has the rare privilege of fielding one of Zambia’s strongest COSAFA teams, with the presence of goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene plus five other senior regulars who include Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga, Kabaso Chongo, and Salulani Phiri.

The return of Zesco United right-back Simon Silwimba after a conspicuous one-and-a-half-year absence is good news following inconsistent displays by his understudies in that position during his absence.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo take on Lesotho for the first time since the 2016 COSAFA Cup Plate semifinals in Windhoek that Zambia won 3-2 on their way to losing 1-0 to hosts Namibia in that consolation final.

Lesotho is coming into the match battered after losing 3-1 in their Group A opener against Eswatini on Tuesday to slump to the bottom of the pool.

That result took Eswatini to the top of Group A.

Eswatini is also Chipolopolo’s next opponents today and victory is critical for Micho’s side in a group that also contains hosts South Africa who are second in Group A after a 1-0 victory over Botswana in Tuesday night’s second kickoff.