Zambians want a Zambian President period – Fr Chikoya

THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) says it is disappointing that tribal remarks are still being embedded in political messages despite the fact that recently the Electoral Commission Zambia (ECZ) suspended political campaign activities for a named politician.

General secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said CCZ had also noted its pastoral counsel to take note and learn vital lessons had landed on deaf ears.

“We want to boldly state that Zambian people don’t want a Bemba, Lozi, Tonga or any other particular tribe President. Zambians want a Zambian President period! It is our considered and well informed view that campaigning on tribal lines is irresponsible and immature and must not be entertained at all,” he said. “People should be allowed to vote based on the content of character and capabilities of their preferred candidates. It should not have anything to do with the tribe of the person. We want to categorically state that you don’t ‘play with fire’ – tribalism is deadly and not a matter to joke about.”

Fr Chikoya said it was increasingly becoming clear that the matter of tribalism had become a sensitive issue in Zambia.

He urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and all political leaders to proactively urge their campaign teams to avoid hate speech and tribal remarks from their campaign messages and condemn in strongest terms whenever hate speech and tribal remarks are directly or indirectly used.

“It is said it takes one match stick to set the whole forest on fire, in the same way, one word of hate speech, one tribal word has the enormous potential to divide the whole country,” Fr Chikoya noted. “That is not the Zambia we want to see. On the other hand, we have noted the reaction of the ruling party representatives which is equally very tribal and urge politicians to stop the blame game and communicate responsibly and peacefully in their rebuttals as towing the tribalism tag won’t solve tribalism. Let’s all inclusively take responsibility.”

He said there was no any other Zambia besides “the very one there was”.

“Let us all therefore make a personal commitment to be ambassadors of peace, reconciliation and unity. God bless and keep Zambia,” said Fr Chikoya.