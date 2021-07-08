ZAMRA charges Pharmacy Direct manager for importing medicines without permit

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has cautioned and charged the proprietor/manager of Pharmacy Direct Longacres Limited, Pandiyan Anbozhacan with various offences pending court appearance.

Senior public relations officer Christabel Mutale Iliamupu named the charges as importing medicines without an import permit contrary to section 35(1) of the medicines and allied substances Act (MASA) No. 3 of 2013, selling medicines without marketing authorisation granted by the Authority contrary to section 39(1) of the MASA Act and selling medicines without a prescription contrary to section 41(1) of the MASA Act.

Iliamupu said during the operation, Ziverdo and Ivermectin tablets were seized.

“We remain committed and steadfast in ensuring that illegal importation of medicines is curbed and that only medicines granted marketing authorisation is placed on the Zambian market,” said Iliamupu.