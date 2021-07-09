Akafumba pays tribute to ‘warrior’ Mumbi

WE have lost a warrior on the battlefield, National Democratic Congress interim president Josephs Akafumba has said.

Speaking at the funeral of Edward Mumbi in Keembe, Akafumba described the former NDC vice-president as a principled man.

He said it would be extremely difficult for the party to move forward without him.

“First of all, I would want to discuss the demise of my brother, Mr Mumbi, from two fronts. The first front, Edward Mumbi was my personal friend. He was my boss when we were in Patriotic Front (PF) when it was in opposition and that’s where our relationship grew from strength to strength. Moving forward, we went separate ways but kept contacts. We reorganised when he joined NDC where he was a presidential spokesperson. I was not working with a stranger but I was working with a colleague. This is a colleague whom I came to know far back,” Akafumba said.

He said it was painful to lose a dependable soldier just weeks before a “fierce battle” when Zambia holds general elections.

“… any human being who has no principles is bound to fall for anything and my dear friend Eddie was not part of that. We worked together and it will be extremely difficult for us as a party to move forward,” he said. “Please, understand me, it’s extremely difficult to lose a warrior in the battlefront, and our battle is on the 12th August 2021 and that’s when I lose our most dependable soldier. So the honour that we can give to my departed colleague is that we’ll soldier on and realise our dream.”

Akafumba further said Mumbi’s death should invigorate the struggle he stood for and what was to come in liberating the Zambian people.

“I do remember when the two of us would sit while taking some wine, those discussions that we had will ensure that we carry them on. Eddie was a colleague who was fair and a colleague who had no hidden agenda. You would know what he was thinking because he didn’t want to hide anything. This is the man we are putting to rest today,” he said. “When I was informed that he had died, I drove to Maina Soko Military Hospital and sat in my vehicle for close to three hours and asked myself whether I was dreaming…because I couldn’t believe that a colleague whom I had seen few days back had gone to be with the Lord.”

Akafumba, who was flanked by UPND Alliance members, said he was now more resolved than ever to deliver what Mumba wanted for the Zambian people – a new and credible leader at the helm of governance.

“To the family members, people in NDC at large, you have an ally, we are colleagues, we are friends. Our unity should not end with the demise of your father, no. If anything, it should now grow more. Don’t shy away to pick a phone call and call any of us either in NDC or UPND Alliance. I know some family members of my departed colleague ba Mumbi, please keep your doors open. My brother Eddie, go in peace. Rest in peace, until we meet again. You will be greatly missed by the NDC family. Thank you very much,” said Akafumba.