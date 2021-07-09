‘It is them and us’ politics

Daniel Shimunza, leader of the Movement for National Transformation, says the beauty of our democracy now is that opposition political parties being constitutional creatures must coexist with the ruling parties and governments but that is what our colleagues in the PF government have failed to recognise. He says for democracy to be accountable, transparent and have good governance, “we need opposition political parties”. Shimunza warns that the position where “it is them and us or no one else is what is creating tension in the country and PF being in power for the last 10 years has failed to unify the country and that is why you find that now people follow their leaders…leaders don’t follow followers.”
Shimunza says when his party forms government, its first agenda would be to promote and strengthen democracy so that there is no strongman politics where the strong and corrupt have the say and no one else.
“In a democracy, divergent views and dissent must be respected in so far as inviting opposition political parties to state functions is concerned. The government must be seen to want the opposition to attend, not just those who are surrogates, and format a criteria they are using to invite opposition political parties [not] where you don’t even know there are invitations. No one is communicating with us. MNT for instance, we never received an invitation and nobody has to be following up invitations at Cabinet Office. Cabinet Office is capacitated enough to locate where opposition political parties are and their secretariats and forward those invitations with the respect that is required of presidents of political parties,” says Shimunza. “Opposition leaders are not ordinary people. There is disrespect in the manner in which government is inviting opposition political parties and it’s like they are doing us a favour when the Constitution mandates the government to actually be accountable to opposition political parties based on Article 60 to disseminate information, provide government with checks and balances, participate in elections and attend state functions in national interest. Government must show cause why we should attend those events. But in an adversarial system that we have, this is what is happening and the PF are not democrats in practice. They are social democrats, as they call themselves, in rhetoric and in writing and not in practice.”
It is true that the PF regime has been anti-democratic. They have been practicing the scorching earth type of politics. They handle the opposition – credible opposition that is – like an eternal enemy of the State and party in government which must be annihilated.
How can you nurture democracy and ensure political maturity – civilisation – when contempt for the opposition is the order of the day?
PF needs a lecture on multiparty democracy!
An opposition political party is an alternative government – a shadow government. The opposition’s main role is to question the government of the day and hold them accountable. This is why, although there’s desperate need for responsive leadership in Zambia and Africa at large, we need independent, formidable institutions.
As African Democratic Institute states, “Political parties are social organisations with a representative function, they embody particular interests, aggregate and communicate them to political and government institutions. Political parties epitomise the fighting spirit; a readiness for political action and confrontation. It is the only avenue to institutionally organise around different views of society. In modern society, political parties in opposition have a crucial function in the state and future of governance in any particular nation. The role of opposition is crucial to democracy and speaks directly to Africa’s future. Opposition plays varying roles in parliament, on behalf of their constituency, within policy, policy development and accounting for project implementation… [Opposition’s key role is] to hold governments accountable – they serve as watchdogs ensuring government functions within the confines of the law, exposing the likes of corruption, nepotism, and the abuse of power. They pursue justice upon any deviation from the law or constitution by government. […] Democracy stands opposed to the idea of common will by all citizens in a state. Modern mass societies are characterised by a variety of interests, world views and beliefs; as such, no single government or political organisation can embody the interests of all society. Governance in the 21st century yearns for diverse political parties thriving towards common principles of freedom, justice and solidarity, for different causes and different groupings of society. It is now harder for homogeneity in any system of governance. A modern re-shared principle of term limits for presidents’ stems from the premise that societies evolve, interests shift and change is inevitable. It is important to note the synonymous nature of ideological progression and the rule of law.”
The PF must learn this. The PF in power is obliged to treat the opposition fairly and respectfully.
The opposition parties are creatures of the Constitution – the same Constitution upon which the PF are allowed to exist and today serve as the party in power.
If MMD treated PF in opposition then the way they are treating the opposition today, they would not have managed to form government in 2011. They are so scared to lose power that they have completely forgotten about the meaning of a multiparty democracy. Theirs is a government of arm-twisting and coercing those with divergent views. Little do they know that it is these things that have annoyed Zambians.
