Bwana Mkubwa Independent candidate confident of victory

I AM not panicking like others who have failed to fulfill their promises because my landslide victory is certain on August 12, says Bwana Mkubwa Constituency Independent candidate Warren Chisha Mwambazi.

Mwambazi, who also doubles as a chartered accountant and lawyer, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions the people of Bwana Mkubwa have resolved to vote for him as their member of parliament.

In an interview, he said he had promised to change the landscape of the constituency, adding that he was aware of the job ahead of him.

“So far in Bwana Mkubwa there is no competition per say because the former MP [Dr Jonas Chanda] has been rejected by people because he has not done anything that he promised. We have to learn to differentiate what he promised people and what the government has done, because that is national development in which every constituency benefits,” he explained. “So, for us we will keep pushing. However, we will not relent to say we have done much until D-day. We will keep pushing and ensure that the people of Bwana Mkubwa are well represented after August 12, 2021 because we are winning with a landslide. And as we speak the chances of winning Bwana Mkubwa are over 90 per cent. All we need is just to keep…and make sure that we are with the people. We are not panicking like other people because you can only panic if you have not done much. But we have done a lot of empowerment programmes for the constituency. We have engaged people and people have seen…programmes.”

Mwambazi said since 2014 he had been working with marketeers, teachers and youths on a number of empowerment programmes, further promising to continue influencing people’s lives in the constituency.

He said once voted, he would lobby for the youths to get employed in the multinational companies that were operational in Bwana Mkubwa.

“For the youths, we want to ensure that our youths are empowered. We have a lot of youths who are graduating from NORTEC, Northrise University, CBU. We want to ensure that we liaise with the multinational companies which are in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency,” Mwambazi added. “We have been liaising with them so that there can be a system where our children are assimilated in these institutions, whereby they can do attachment and further get employed as locals who live in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency. So, we will keep lobbying for the youths as we empower them. Some of them are in tertiary education and can be employed by the industries. As for our women, we will continue moving with them as well. We have done a couple of empowerment programmes – the market empowerment of K200,000, empowerment of village chicken layers.”

And Mwambazi noted that Bwana Mkubwa Constituency was behind in terms of infrastructure development and that it was the least developed in the Copperbelt Province.

He added that schools and first level hospitals would be his priority once elected.

“We do not have a secondary school in Bwana Mkubwa. We don’t have a first level hospital but if you look at our catchment area, Mushili and Kaloko, it is over 40,000 residents. We want to ensure that we lobby for a first level hospital rather than constructing mini clinics which by 15:00 hours are closed, which forces people to rush to Ndola Central Hospital,” said Mwambazi. “Even the road networks in Kaloko, Mushili, Chichele are very bad. They are very pathetic. I want to ensure that we work on the road network, be it feeder roads, so that our people can quickly access the market and take their produce to the market for them to generate income.”