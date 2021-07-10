CHIPOLOPOLO SEEK REVIVAL

AFTER an embarrassing defeat to minnows Lesotho in the opening group game at the ongoing COSAFA Cup tournament on Thursday, Chipolopolo will be seeking a revival of fortunes against Eswatini this afternoon.

Zambia’s loss on Thursday has angered supporters who are already baying for coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s blood.

Chipolopolo, the defending champions, have the strongest team of experience at the regional tournament but tumbled 2-1 in the opener against a clear under-dog, a result which Micho blamed on missed chances.

This was Lesotho’s first ever win over Zambia in the history of the COSAFA tournament.

Now Chipolopolo will also be looking to overcome Botswana who have lost the first two games.

“We need to analyse what went wrong in the second half. We brought in impact players to answer the problems noticed in the first half but the football gods were against us…football is not about what you deserve but what you get,” said Micho in his post-match interview on Thursday.

“We have learnt a lesson and we have to bounce back. We need to regroup and put this game behind us. We need to regroup and look forward to the match against Eswatini because our intention is to qualify to the semi-finals and we need to pick the pieces….”

Micho’s job will be under serious scrutiny should Zambia fail to at least reach the final or fail to defend the cup.

South Africa who beat Eswatini 1-0 in the second game remain top of group A on six points with Lestho and Eswatini on three points each, while Zambia and Botswana have no points going into this match.