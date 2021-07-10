Engage eSwatini govt, FOCCISA urges SADC

COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says Africa in general needs to move from a reactive approach of resolving issues to proactive means through peace building.

And Fellowship of Christian Councils in Southern African (FOCCISA) has called on Southern African Development Community (SADC) to urgently engage the eSwatini government to withdraw the military that has been deployed to help control the increased levels of violence which have characterised that country and instead allow the police to handle the conflict.

When asked about what lessons other countries can pick from what is currently happening in eSwatini, Fr Chikoya said Africa in general needed to move from a reactive approach of resolving issues to proactive means through peace building.

He also said it was imperative for African leaders to recognise the need to have the will of the people and engage them in national matters.

During the virtual press briefing in Zimbabwe, FOCCISA chairperson Reverend Kenneth Mtata said the situation in eSwatini raised a heavy burden on the SADC region hence the need to come up with measures that would settle the conflict.

Rev Mtata, who is also Council of Churches in Zimbabwe general secretary, said FOCCISA sympathised with the families of those who have lost their loved ones during the tragic experience.

The Council has further called for the immediate cessation of all forms of state sponsored violence against citizens.

He said FOCCISA had received no less than 44 names of people known to have died, allegedly at the hands of the security forces.

Rev Mtata said SADC should step in and urge the government to withdraw the military back to their barracks and instead let the police handle the policing.

He noted that unlike the police, the soldiers were essentially trained to kill and hence cannot manage public protests appropriately.

There has been tension in eSwatini following the death of a student Thabani Nkomonye in May which spurred fellow young people to take to the streets in protest.

According to The African Report, it is believed that Nkomonye died in police custody as a result of brutal treatment although the police claimed he was in a car accident.

The death triggered demonstrations in response originally organised under the #JusticeForThabani calling for an end to police brutality and have since morphed into calls for political change.