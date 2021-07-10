Lungu has no personal differences with HH – PF

SOUTHERN Province PF official has urged both members from his party and those from UPND to emulate the love that President Edgar Lungu exhibited at the burial of Dr Kenneth Kaunda by walking to greet Hakainde Hichilema.

In an interview, provincial vice chairman Simalonga Siachoona said the gesture was a clear demonstration that President Lungu had no personal differences with HH.

“Both PF and UPND supporters must emulate the love that President Edgar Lungu exhibited at the burial of the late Kenneth Kaunda by walking to greet Hakainde Hichilema. This perceived hatred is actually created by us the supporters of the two party leaders and must come to an end,” he said.

Siachoona pointed out that politics was not about killing and hating each other but showing how much love one can render to the other person even if they differed in ideology.

“We the supporters are creating artificial differences for the two leaders who themselves do not have any personal differences at all. Yes, they are political opponents but that does not mean that they hate each other. We make it look as if they hate each other ourselves, the supporters of the two leaders by the way we behave towards them – so that we can influence their behaviour and reaction towards each other as well,” Siachoona said. “Clearly HH as UPND leader has got his own beliefs, ideologies, and also our party and Republican President Lungu has got his own ideologies and principles and that is why he belongs to PF and the other person belongs to UPND. But that does not mean that they hate each other at all. And this was exemplified clearly by the demonstration of President Lungu at the funeral who walked straight to go and greet HH with his group of supporters who also responded positively. And that is what we want to see especially around this time when we are mourning KK who was extremely a peace lover, a unifier and a patriotic person.”

He said Zambians expects the two leaders to extend that kind of gesture even in future and to their supporters to follow what happened at the funeral.

“Definitely for some of us we were happy to see that kind of love and humility President Lungu showed. This is a good atmosphere especially that we are heading towards the general elections,” Siachoona said.

He expressed optimism that the atmosphere exhibited at the burial would create peace in the country.

“What President Lungu exhibited is a character of a statesman which KK stood for. A lot of people didn’t expect it owing to the fact that the Head of State is under pressure from losing a mentor and first Republican president and on the other hand there is surging COVID-19 pandemic,” said Siachoona. “So we thought he would lose it and just walk away but here is a person who is patriotic, walks to the opposition leader who speaks so much against him to go and greet him and create an atmosphere of peace and love which KK stood for.”