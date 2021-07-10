PF playing politics of provocation, says Tayali

THE PF because of fear are now playing politics of provocation, says Ndola Central UPND parliamentary candidate Frank Tayali.

And Bishop Timothy Chisala says the PF want to use violence to remain in power.

Some PF cadres have removed all the UPND billboards in Ndola district.

But Tayali said the kind of politics the PF were playing were so provocative.

He remembered how a few weeks ago the two political parties signed a peace accord that was aimed at stopping any form of violence in Ndola.

“This is just pure provocation. But we know the fears that the PF have and we will leave it to the Zambian people,” said Tayali.

And Bishop Chisala, who is the General Overseer of All Nations Church International, said the buck fell on President Edgar Lungu.

Bishop Chisala said in a civilised society with credible leaders, PF cadres could not be daylight law breakers.

“This is daylight law breaking. Again, the police should act to stop this kind of behaviour. So now how can violence end if the opposition also retaliate?” he asked. “That is why I say the buck falls on President Edgar Lungu. It is clear that the PF will use any means including violence to remain in power.”

Bishop Chisala said the PF had run out of ideas, hence their resort to violence.