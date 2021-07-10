The Perspective, with Edward Bwalya Phiri: the Historical Perspective of Pan-Africanism

One renowned protagonist of Pan-Africanism, Jamaica’s Marcus Garvey lamented in August 1920 that, “Wheresoever I go, whether it is England, France or Germany, I am told, this is a white man’s country. Wheresoever I travel throughout the United States of America, I am made to understand that I am a ‘nigger’. If the Englishman claims England as his native habitat, and the Frenchman claims France, the time has come for 400 million Negroes to claim Africa as their native land… If you believe that the Negro should have a place in the sun; if you believe that Africa should be one vast empire, controlled by the Negro, then arise.”

And Africa’s first head of state and Ghana’s founding father, Kwame Nkrumah once said that, “All people of African descent, whether they live in the North or South America, the Caribbean, or in any party of the world are Africans and belong to the African nation.”

On The Perspective today, consideration is on Pan-Africanism. And writing about the Pan-African idea, Rianna Raymond Williams said that, “The [Pan-African] philosophy is based on the principle that African people, both on the continent and in the diaspora, share not merely a common history, but a common destiny. It was also rooted in a central premise that peoples of African descent needed to be unified to achieve progress.” Pan-Africanism was so much influential in the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity [OAU] in 1963.

Pan-Africanism initially began as anti-slavery and anti-colonial movements amongst the black people of Africa and the diaspora in the late 19th century. It can be traced back to the first resistance on slave ships, rebellions and suicides through the plantations, colored uprisings and back to Africa movements. Its aims have evolved through the different time periods, but the ultimate goal still remains the same.

The concept of Pan-Africanism is said to have originally been conceived by Henry Sylvester Williams who in 1897 formed the Association of Africans, which later came to be known as the Pan-African Association and he later organised the first Pan-African Congress in 1900. But other historians have credited the concept to Edward Wilmot Blyden, who was the avid protagonist of the ‘Back to Africa movement’.

Apart from Williams and Blyden, other key early proponents of Pan-Africanism include; Martin Delany, Alexander Crummel, W.E.B Du Bois, Marcus Garvey, C.L.R James, George Padmore, Aime CeSaire, Leopold Senghor, Jomo Kenyatta, Kwame Nkrumah and Amy Ashwood Garvey, among others.

W.E.B Du Bois was a consistent staunch advocate for the African history and culture and he is known as the father of Pan-Africanism. In February 1909, Du Bois with Ida Bells-Barnett, Mary White Ovington, Henry Moskowitz and others, founded the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People [NAACP] in the United States. The work of NAACP was so crucial in the 1950s and 1960s and among the achievements were the landmark ruling in the U.S Supreme Court’s decision in the Brown v Board of Education [1954] that abolished segregation in public schools. Others include the successful lobbying of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that gave equal suffrage to people of colour.

In July 1914, Marcus Garvey founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association [UNIA] in Jamaica, which operated under the slogan, ‘One aim. One God. One Destiny’. Garvey’s works greatly influenced Kwame Nkrumah who was also a sociologists. In 1920, Garvey designed the tri-colour flag consisting of three horizontal bands of red, black and green. This would later be adopted by most African countries with minimal variations. Garvey’s flag is known by so many names, among them; the Liberation flag.

In 1937, C.L.R James and George Padmore formed the International African Service Bureau [IASB] in Britain. Other notable members were Garvey’s ex-wife Amy Ashwood Garvey, Jomo Kenyatta and Kwame Nkrumah. The IASB’s objective was to address issues that were affecting Africa and the African diaspora. It proposed to the British Empire reforms and freedoms to give Africans reprieve in the colonies.

It was through the work of the IASB that saw the convening of the Fifth Pan-African Congress in October 1945 in Manchester, by Jomo Kenyatta, Kwame Nkrumah and W.E.B Du Bois. The congress was momentous, it set a tone for African solidarity. It was this congress that mapped out the plans for mass nationalist movements, to demand for independence from colonial masters.

The Manchester congress brought the Pan-Africanism spirit home, through mass movements that galvanised Africans to embrace one another for the common good. Kwame Nkrumah after gaining Ghana’s independence in March 1957, passionately said that, “… We have won the battle and again rededicate ourselves…our independence is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of Africa.”

In December 1958, President Nkrumah hosted the first All-African Peoples Conference [AAPC] in Accra, Ghana. Subsequent AAPCs were held in January 1960 and March 1961 for the second and third respectively. The objectives of the AAPC were; the promotion of independence for colonies, strengthening of independent states and resistance to neo-colonialism. The AAPC represented a position that Africa should be returned to the peoples from whom it was grabbed.

In July 1959, the Sanniquellie Declaration in Liberia, was an agreement that was signed by the President of Liberia William V.S. Tubman, the President of Guinea Ahmed Sekou Toure and Prime Minister of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah. And the major aim was the formation of the ‘Community [organisation] of Independent African States’, whose major objective was to accelerate the independence of African territories subjected to domination.

In May 1963, the African Summit was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The 32 African leaders who had converged resolved to form the Organisation of African Union [OAU] to give them a united voice. In his address to delegates at the founding of the OAU in Addis Ababa, Kwame Nkrumah said that, “We must unite now or perish… We must recognise that our independence resides in our African union and requires the same concentration upon the political achievement.”

The main thrust for the OAU was to decolonise the remaining bastions of white rule in Southern Rhodesia, South Africa, Mozambique and Angola. It would take exactly 38 years [On May 25, 2001] before it would be replaced by African Union [AU] following the Sirte Declaration in September 1999. AU was officially launched in July 2002 in Durban, South Africa. The Sirte Declaration was the resolution of the fourth Extraordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of African Heads of States and Government held in Sirte, Libya.

The Sirte Declaration was followed by the summits in 2000 at Lome [the capital of Togo] where the Consultative Act of the African Union was adopted and in 2001 at Lusaka [the capital of Zambia] where the plan for the implementation of the African Union was adopted. In 2004, the Pan African Parliament [PAP] was founded as the legislative organ of the AU and was inaugurated on March 18 2004 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, however, it is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

The objectives of the PAP are to strengthen continental solidarity and build a sense of common destiny among the people of Africa, facilitate cooperation and development in Africa and to familiarise the peoples of Africa with the objectives and policies aimed at integrating the African Continent within the framework of the establishment of the African Union, among others.

As I conclude, it is important to appreciate the fact that Pan-Africanism has evolved over a period of time and its objectives vary according to contemporary needs at a given time. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

